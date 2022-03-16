Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Tosun speaks out, squad fitness latest, Richarlison rumors

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Read up on the latest upcoming fixture changes. [EFC]

“I have a contract with Everton until the summer. It would not be right to talk about it now. They write about Besiktas every year. I have a contract and continue with Everton until the summer. We will decide later,” says Tosun. [Sporting Life via FotoMac]

Everton players and staff are to listen to stories, emails and calls from Everton fans, ahead of the fixture against Newcastle United, on Thursday night. Goodison Park is also to be prepared with additional flags and banners ahead of the game — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 15, 2022

Blues linked with keeper Neto Murara. [Barca Universal via SPORT]

Everton seem to be in the clear following recent reports of financial worries with the Premier League. [Daily Mail]

It appears Dominic Calvert-Lewin's court appearance was for speeding, going 58 in a 50 zone. [BBC]

Here we go! @CalvertLewin14 and @Carra23 present @CF_Merseyside with a £250,000 cheque as #FootballForChange goes full steam ahead into work helping disadvantaged young people.



We, alongside incredible founding partners @SwintonGroup, are unbelievably proud ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QFkGaFhaA3 — Football For Change (@FTBLforChange) March 15, 2022

Atletico Madrid is the latest club to be linked with Richarlison. [Sport Witness via SPORT]

Everton loanee Lewis Warrington scores for Tranmere Rovers (goal at 0:52).

Everton Women interim manager Chris Roberts is looking to keep the momentum going in his side’s match today against Chelsea. [EFC]

Positive news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are all recovering from the sickness that saw them miss the loss to Wolves on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson will all continue to be assessed ahead of Thursday’s match against Newcastle United, after a sickness bug kept all three players out of the squad for the 1-0 defeat to Wolves, on Sunday — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 15, 2022

