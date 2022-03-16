 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Tosun speaks out, squad fitness latest, Richarlison rumors

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Tranmere Rovers v Mansfield Town - Sky Bet League Two
Lewis Warrington in action for Tranmere
Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Read up on the latest upcoming fixture changes. [EFC]

I have a contract with Everton until the summer. It would not be right to talk about it now. They write about Besiktas every year. I have a contract and continue with Everton until the summer. We will decide later,” says Tosun. [Sporting Life via FotoMac]

Interesting...

Blues linked with keeper Neto Murara. [Barca Universal via SPORT]

Everton seem to be in the clear following recent reports of financial worries with the Premier League. [Daily Mail]

It appears Dominic Calvert-Lewin's court appearance was for speeding, going 58 in a 50 zone. [BBC]

Lovely.

Atletico Madrid is the latest club to be linked with Richarlison. [Sport Witness via SPORT]

Everton loanee Lewis Warrington scores for Tranmere Rovers (goal at 0:52).

Everton Women interim manager Chris Roberts is looking to keep the momentum going in his side’s match today against Chelsea. [EFC]

Positive news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are all recovering from the sickness that saw them miss the loss to Wolves on Sunday.

What To Watch

Some Champions League, Premier League, and Bundesliga action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

