Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin driving incident, Toffees lose out on Championship defender

“My job is to give confidence to the players, to create a mentality where we are together and understand what we all want, which is to stay up. The important thing for us is to have the absolute desire and fight to get out of this.” - Frank Lampard says that, but is that true? Do the players really have the drive? [EFC]

The 5 Stats from Everton’s loss to Wolves on Sunday makes for grim reading. [RBM]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin supposedly missed the game on Sunday with ‘illness’ according to Frank Lampard, but it appears he’s gotten himself in some sort of driving incident and is due to appear in front of the court in Chester early today. [Daily Star]

You know things are bad for Everton when even Deadspin is making fun of the Blues. Deadspin, seriously. [Deadpsin]

The Royal Liver Building is up for sale, but Everton are not expected to have to move their headquarters even if the sale is completed. [Echo]

West Ham appear to have beaten Everton to signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. [Claret & Hugh, via Goodison News]

