Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard staying confident, Coleman backed, Gbamin latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Wolves 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“The important thing now is to remain very positive. We lost a tight game to a good team, which can happen in football. It is my job to be confident and positive and realistic...we must keep our heads up and battle on...we have 12 games and are waiting for that moment when something turns in our favour. But we must stay very balanced, firstly me; stay together and know there are a lot of games to get the points we need,” says Lamps. [EFC]

Lewis Dobbin scores brace, but Under-23s fall short in 4-2 loss to Brighton. [EFC]

Under-18s defeated by Manchester City 1-0. [EFC]

There was a successful Everton side this weekend, as the Women defeated Leicester 3-2. [RBM]

Class.

Everton will donate £250,000 to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Owner Farhad Moshiri & chairman Bill Kenwright set to match that figure, taking the club’s overall pledge to £500,000 #EFC #StandWithUkraine — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) March 12, 2022

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is in a sticky situation with CSKA Moscow due to the ongoing conflict and could find his way on the move elsewhere, with AS Roma interested. [Daily Mail]

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is confident in his side staying up. [Liverpool World]

“I want Seamus Coleman playing at the European Championships in Germany and I’ve told him that...since Frank Lampard has come in (at Everton), Seamus has actually played very, very well, up until the other night (against Spurs) which was just a bad night for the team. I think if Seamus was 28, people would just say, ‘He hasn’t had a good game’ but because he’s over 30 people are saying ‘He’s finished.’ It’s not accurate, he’s been very good,” says Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. [Extra IE]

What To Watch

Crystal Palace take on Manchester City. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook