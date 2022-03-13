Live Blog

Watford won at Southampton to climb level on points with the Toffees, while Leeds United got a last gasp winner at Norwich City to extend their lead on the Blues, but we still do have games in hand on all teams around us. Unfortunately, we’re not converting those games in hand into points.

Everton’s players are trying to applaud the fans but the boos are loud and clear. There are some very angry fans at Goodison right now. This is grim.

90+4’ - There’s the final whistle, and Everton’s problems just get worse and worse.

90+3’ - Moutinho drags Coleman down just outside the box. Last chance for the Blues. Gordon and Townsend over it, a shade to the right. Andros takes it, not enough curl for the far post and well wide.

90’ - Trincao has all the time in the world from the Everton left, but his shot is just wide of the top corner. Still no answers from Everton with four plus minutes added on.

82’ - Neves has a shot but Pickford collects. Long ball to a streaking Dele but he’s offside.

78’ - Horrible diving tackle from Kenny takes out Jimenez and the ref has no hesitation to show him a second yellow and now Everton are down a man. Wow this is just getting worse and worse by the minute.

76’ - Kenny booked for clattering Jonny.

He tries to make amends from a central location about thirty yards out, but shot is wild. Nothing is working for Everton right now.

74’ - AHHH! Gray feeds Richy early and he takes a snapshot, side netting! Smartly done by the Brazilian and so unlucky.

Andros Townsend is the second sub for the Blues, on for Gray who has been quiet in the second half.

72’ - Richy gets behind the backline, tries to go around Sa instead of shooting and goalie does very well to stop him, but he’s offside anyway.

68’ - Holgate slides in to concede a corner. Taken short, and then into the box and cleared by Holgate, Jonny tries a shot from distance, well wide.

Holgate fouls Jimenez in the Wolves half preventing a counter and is booked.

65’ - The Blues are looking revitalized in this 4-2-3-1 now, with Dele in the #10 position.

Doucoure has had a rough day today without Allan.

63’ - Wolves are playing keep away very well and Everton are getting frustrated.

Neves does very well to shed Doucoure’s attention and gets into the box on the left, but his cross-shot is gathered by Pickford. Coady is booked for stamping on Richarlison.

59’ - Lampard’s first change will be Dele Alli on for Mykolenko. Remember, the three on the trot Wolves lost were all to teams playing a 4-2-3-1.

55’ - Gordon drives forward and tries to find Richarlison, Wolves box him out however.

Gordon charging forward and another early cross, Richy chance! Flying header goes off the outside of the far post! He was offside anyway. Goodison is awake again.

52’ - Doucoure fouls Neves from where the first goal came. Freekick into the box, Jimenez gets to it first and goes just wide with Pickford rooted to the spot. Everton are struggling here.

48’ - Now Kenny fouls Dendoncker on the Everton right. Moutinho’s ball into the box, cleared by Richarlison. The ball is swung into the box from the right this time, and Coady spearates from Godfrey and rises highest, no chance for Pickford, Wolves lead 1-0 and the pressure is mounting on the Blues. Argh.

47’ - Myko beaten by Jonny and fouls him on the edge of the box on the left. Taken short by Moutinho but Kenny reads it perfectly and clears. Had the time to control it really and start a break, but safety first.

46’ - Wolves get the second half underway.

Halftime Thoughts - The Blues started brightly and have had a couple of decent shots on goal but Sa has stood strong. Wolves have grown into the game though and the three points are still up for grabs.

45+3’ - Three uneventful minutes of time added on and Michael Oliver blows for halftime, 0-0 at Goodison Park.

45’ - Everton win another corner on the right. Gray inswinger, Holgate heads across the box, Doucoure gets his head to it and Sa gathers. Wolves break, and Myko does well to shield the ball and win a foul.

41’ - Wolves break and Podence in space crosses into the box, Jimenez tries a flying scissor kick that goes over.

39’ - Jimenez yanks down Myko by the nexk in the Everton box and then fires off a shot that Pickford saves, but the ref calls for a foul.

37’ - Dendoncker gets behind Myko and is in acres of space, tries an early cross that Kenny cuts out for Wolves’ first corner.

Podence goes down in the box before the kick is taken, Pickford was making room for himself and the Wolves’ player went down like Mike Tyson got him with a haymaker. Ref Michael Oliver is in no mood for the shenanigans. Moutinho’s corner bobbles about at the edge of the box before the Blues can clear.

32’ - Gordon fouled in the right channel, promising position. Gray takes, Holgate’s attempt to cross back in blocked for a corner on the left. Cleared.

Watford now 2-0 up at Saints, who have been virtually unbeatable at home, until now of course. :-|

30’ - There’s bad news elsewhere for the Blues, Leeds lead Norwich and Watford lead at Southampton.

Podence can get a shot off from outside the box, Holgate blocks and Pickford gathers.

25’ - Godfrey gives Podence the good news with a tackle that he threw his whole body into.

Wolves high line catches Everton offside twice in a minute.

23’ - Gordon’s pace gets him clear and his cross to the middle is grabbed by Sa with Richy just half a second behind.

21’ - It’s been fragmented play so far, but now another chance! Coleman released wide by Gordon, his centre is just behind Gray who can’t control well but can eventually shoot from a narrow angle and Sa is there again to put it out for a corner.

Taken long, Godfrey heads it back into the box, and it comes back out to the defender whose volley is wild.

15’ - After three starts-and-stops Hee-Chan is down again and will be exiting the game this time. The home crowd is quite fired up now.

8’ - As expected, it’s Gray-Richy-Gordon across the front, Myko-DVDB-Doucs-Coleman across the middle, and Godfrey-Holgate-Kenny in the back.

Van de Beek clatters into the back of Hee-Chan and the Wolves player stays down for a couple of minutes. Podence is warming up but Hee-Chan wants to stay on and the Goodison crowd is unimpressed by his antics.

6’ - Chance! Vitalii Mykolenko finds Richy streaking behind the backline and Jose Sa parries away a shot from a tight angle. Gray’s corner is cleared though by a Wolves defence who have conceded only once from a setpiece all season.

3’ - Liverpool fan Connor Coady takes out Richarlison on the left. Gray’s freekick is headed out for a corner. Corner just misses Richy and is cleared by the visitors who can break. Doucoure fouls Hee Chan Hwang to end that. Freekick into the Everton box cleared well by Jonjoe Kenny.

1’ - We’re underway at a very loud Goodison with Everton desperate for all three points after a minute’s applause for former manager Gordon Lee who passed away this week.

Everton promptly get the ball forward and a speculative Richarlison shot goes wide.

Lineups

The lineups are out, and Frank Lampard has dropped Michael Keane and Allan, Demarai Gray returns and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of the squad completely.

Everton

Wolves

Our line up for today's game at Goodison Park. #EVEWOL



pic.twitter.com/U2dww3DIZw — Wolves (@Wolves) March 13, 2022

Preview

Everton are running out of wiggle room with about a third of the season left to go, and the Blues hovering uncomfortably just above the relegation zone. Frank Lampard’s side have games in hand over all the sides around them, but really need to start converting those into points or else things will only get hairier from here with the remaining schedule.

Opponents Wolves have been a very cohesive and competitive unit in Bruno Lage’s first season in charge, and despite a recent slump in form remain in contention for a European berth at the end of the season.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 26

Date and start time: Sunday, March 13th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 54°F/12°C, mostly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 18 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA,

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Toffees were overwhelmed at Wolves in the first half, but a tactical adjustment at the break from Rafa Benitez made for a much closer game as the Blues lost 2-1 with Alex Iwobi getting the goal. The last time the Wolves were at Goodison was right at the end of last season, and with just over 6,000 fans in attendance after the relaxation of COVID rules Richarlison scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.