Everton vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | Calvert-Lewin Benched?

Everton are in the mire. If there were any doubts about that, the 5-0 drubbing at Tottenham on Monday night put those to bed while raising a lot more concerns about the spineless team.

The next two games are absolutely massive: home to Wolves and Newcastle. Anything less than four points – even six points – could put Everton’s eternal Premier League status in real jeopardy with a tough run of fixtures to end the season.

So how will Frank Lampard setup his Blues? Will there be changes galore following the capitulation against Spurs?

Who’s Out?

Some good news… Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray are back in full training and should be available for Sunday’s game.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out, but that’s the extend of Everton’s injury worries at the moment, although Tom Davies is out until next season. That said, Mina’s return can’t come soon enough on the back of last week’s defensive performance.

In what could be a hint at a change of shape, Lampard also said that Dele Alli is “now fit to start” after a gradual integration at Everton.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS NEWCASTLE

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURY) , Godfrey, Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph (INJURY) , Gomes, Alli, van de Beek, Onyango, Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend, Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

Whether it’s shape and/or personnel, Frank will be changing things up for the Wolves game. You can’t not after the Spurs performance.

Everton’s defence is in particular need of a shake-up, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ben Godfrey return to the side, while Mykolenko might also get a rare start – a somewhat worrying statement considering he’s the club’s only orthodox left-back and we spent £17 million on him in January.

If Mykolenko does come in, a question would then arise when Jonjoe Kenny or Seamus Coleman gets the nod at right wing back (unless both are accommodated).

It’s very possible that Frank will also switch to a back three once again here. And if Dele is to also start, it seems like that Donny van de Beek will be dropped along with - potentially - Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who seems way off the pace at the moment.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 7/10

I’d favour Kenny over the Irishman now, but Everton really lack leaders – which may be enough for him to keep his place. Would be great to see Patterson too, but seems unlikely.

Michael Keane – 9/10

Mason Holgate – 7/10

Ben Godfrey – 8/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 6/10

Allan - 8/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Dele – 6/10

Richarlison – 10/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Nathan Patterson

Jarrad Branthwaite

Jonjoe Kenny

Andre Gomes

Donny van de Beek - contentious, but there doesn’t appear to be any way to accommodate both Dele and the Dutchman.

Demarai Gray

Andros Townsend

Dominic Calvert-Lewin