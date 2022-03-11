Friday’s Toffee Bites: Gray and Godfrey latest, Richarlison and DCL rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Some good news (finally).

Everton’s Ben Godfrey (hamstring) and Demarai Gray (virus) have both now returned to full first team training and are in contention for Sunday’s fixture against Wolves — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 10, 2022

“I always feel dangerous in a game and know defenders don’t like playing against me. Then it is down to me to have that bit of composure and knowledge in the final third, to calm myself down and make the right decision,” says Anthony Gordon. [EFC]

Everton Women will look to add to their recent positive results when they take on Leicester tomorrow. [EFC]

The Under-18s will also look to get back on track against Manchester City. [EFC]

Guess we can put those points deduction rumours to sleep.

Everton stance on Premier League points deduction claim outlined



Report from @CBeesleyEcho https://t.co/ISeWwi1qzn — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) March 9, 2022

Get to know promising U23s defender Reece Welch. [EFC]

As if Manchester United weren’t enough, Arsenal is now the latest club linked with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [Planet Sport]

Watford, Norwich City and Leeds United all lost last night while Newcastle won, so the picture for Everton's survival got a bit clearer. [Echo]

Class.

| Ticket details for our #EmiratesFACup quarter-final have been confirmed - and we will be providing free coach travel to the game at Crystal Palace. — Everton Fan Services (@efc_fanservices) March 9, 2022

Toffees being linked with interest in Blackburn Rovers forward and Chilean international Ben Brereton Diaz. [TEAMtalk]

