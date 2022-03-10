Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Everton media pile-on continues, Pedrinho linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Editor’s Note: There’s a saying somewhere that every day in the Premier League there is one club that is the center of all kinds of wrong attention, and the goal is to never be that club, or something to that effect.

Well, Everton this week are that club, and every mainstream media source wants their own spin on our misery. From articles detailing the demise of Everton Football Club both on and off the pitch, to just about every paper in the land writing their own fanfiction versions of what three Everton players to sign when they get a points deduction and go down, it’s been a lot to endure for us.

We ask that you persevere, even if our chances of survival are starting to look that much more forlorn. There is still time in the season to get things right, let us not wane in our love and support for an Everton that needs us now more than ever.

“We have two home games and absolutely have to get ourselves right for those. We will have the full backing of the crowd… we really need the fans to get behind us but we have to be the catalyst for that – and it starts on Sunday.” - Frank Lampard urging the Blues to show up loud and proud for two crucial games at Goodison Park. [EFC]

I know that boys shouldn't cry, but sorry, couldn't hold them with that atmosphere, can't remember when I was crying last time knowing what's going on right now and my family still being there. Making me proud of choosing the right club, right city, and being a blue — Vlad (@VladtheLad8) March 4, 2022

For those that noticed that gentleman who seemed overcome by emotion when the players walked on in the game against Boreham Wood, here’s his incredible story of how he became an Ukrainian Blue. [EFC]

Everton are in the running to sign young Brazilian attacking midfielder Pedrinho currently at Shakhtar Donetsk but with the Ukrainian league suspended he’s looking to leave. [Gazeta Esportiva, via Goodison News]

It’s a busy day in the Premier League, and one of intense interest for Evertonians as just about every side immediately below and above us will be in action.

