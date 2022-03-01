Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Usmanov sanctioned, formal refereeing complaint lodged, James latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“All the fans in the stadium will have seen the effort, the quality and the organisation of the team. We clearly deserved something from the game. The results don’t exactly say that as much as they should, but I think the fans are feeling it, especially at Goodison. We need to address our performances away from home.” - Frank Lampard addresses Saturday’s performance and specific comments on Abdoulaye Doucoure, Donny van de Beek and Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Here’s five stats from that loss to Manchester City. [RBM]

Everton have lodged an official complaint with the league about VAR Chris Kavanagh’s outrageous decision, and have demanded an apology to Frank Lampard and the players as well. [The Athletic]

The Tunnel Access from the Saturday game shows the outpouring of support for Ukrainians Vitalii Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

James Rodriguez has again said that he would be happy to return to Everton, especially since Rafa Benitez is gone. [Semana, via SportWitness]

There’s plenty of interest in young midfielder Alex Scott, with Everton joined by a host of clubs looking at him. However, the club have no interest in letting go of ‘The Guernsey Grealish’. [Bristol World]

Alisher Usmanov, the owner of USM Holdings and MegaFon — two major sponsors of Everton Football Club — and a close friend and business partner of Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri has been sanctioned by the EU due to his close links with Vladimir Putin.

Alisher Usmanov is pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin’s favorite oligarchs. He is considered to be one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend on the will of the President. Mr Usmanov has reportedly fronted for President Putin and solved his business problems. According to FinCEN files he paid $6 million to Vladimir Putin’s influential adviser Valentin Yumashev. Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia and former President and Prime Minister of Russia, benefited from the personal use of luxurious residences controlled by Mr Usmanov.

These measures are in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and reportedly include an asset freeze. [Official Journal of the European Union]

Everton have been asked for their comments on these latest developments even as the United Kingdom have not announced separate similar sanctions, but the club is yet to respond. [Echo]

Kenza Dali scored her first Everton goal on Sunday, and what a goal it was too!

