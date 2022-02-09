Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Newcastle 3-1. Here’s how it happened [RBM], and our instant reaction of deflation. [RBM]

Frank Lampard rued his players’ lack of confidence as the Blues simply had no answers for the hosts in the second half last night. [Daily Mail]

“Yerry’s a muscle injury, his quad. Demarai was a hip. We are hoping with him it’s not too bad. It’s something that he’s had before that he got over quite quickly but, with Yerry, we’ll have to assess him over the next few days,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Watch the highlights below.

“We get to a certain age, we have to start planning our career. What I have on my mind is to stay a lot longer here at Everton. As long as I can, as long as the club thinks I can add something on the pitch. So what I have on my mind right now is to continue my career in the Premier League. Make good games, good tournaments and God willing, that I can, suddenly, in a little cup like these, we can win something and leave the name written in the history of Everton,” says Allan. [Sport Witness via ESPN Brasil]

Blues linked with 18-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. [Football Insider]

Lewis Dobbin could be on his way to Premier League 2 Player of the Month honors for his efforts with the U23s. [EFC]

Everton linked with 20-year-old Chelsea forward Armando Broja. [Give Me Sport]

What To Watch

Plenty of Premier League action on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook