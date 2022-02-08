Everton at Newcastle: Instant Reaction | Deflated

Match Recap

Everton went into St. James’ Park in a relegation six-pointer, and came away the losers as Newcastle took maximum advantage of the visitor’s poor defending to win 3-1.

The hosts started this one on the front foot, putting pressure on the Toffees as they tried to pass out of the back. A few misplaced passes from the Blues added to the early tension, but Lampard’s side worked out the kinks soon enough and started controlling the game, moving the ball with ease and the fluid front three causing the home side trouble.

However, injuries had a big part to play in this one for Everton with both Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina going off with injuries in the first half, and Dele Alli making his debut and youngster Jarrad Branthwaite getting thrown on.

There were two goals in the first half, both own goals. First an Anthony Gordon freekick bounced around in the box before Holgate tried to tuck home, but his shot was cleared off the line and then back in after going off Jamaal Lascelles. Minutes later, the Newcastle defender made amends off a corner. with his header beating Jordan Pickford, coming off the bar and then going in off Holgate with the Everton player unable to clear the rebound.

Newcastle ended the half the stronger side as their slumbering fans woke up and Everton were suddenly looking very fragile from setpieces and unable to find the same searching passes upfront.

Unfortunately for the Blues, the second half was much like how the first ended, and to no one’s surprise, the hosts got the next goal. Another ball into the box was poorly dealt with and bundled home with over half an hour to play. Having already burned two subs, Lampard was forced to throw on Donny van de Beek as he attempted to regain some control over this game.

However, it was the hosts who looked more likely to get the fourth goal, which they duly did from a brilliant freekick by Kieran Trippier. Questions will have to be asked about why there was such a huge gap between Dele Alli and Anthony Gordon in the wall, and whether Pickford did enough to set that wall up.

As much to learn for Frank Lampard from this game as there was from Saturday’s win, that’s about all there is to be said.

Quick Thoughts

The raucous booing and whistling that Jordan Pickford receives from Newcastle every time is quite amusing. Earlier in his career the goalie would let that get to him, he’s much, much calmer nowadays.

Everton’s backline is just chaos without Mina. Crosses, freekicks, corners, they simply are unable to clear the danger when the big Colombian is not playing. Speaking of clearing, Coleman’s clearing always leaves much to be desired.

Much is thought of youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, but he’s still not ready to play every game at this level. Will need to work out the jitters.

Both deadline day signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek looked rusty, and will need some playing time to settle in.

Everton still look a bit uncomfortable on the ball, they’re just not ready to play in possession in this manner. It’ll certainly take some time to get used to.