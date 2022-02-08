Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton were beaten by the better team on the day. The Blues looked incoherent for large passages of play, and without Mina, the defending was downright shambolic at times. They had no answer for the hard-running of Saint-Maximin and Trippier, who were both very influential in the final score.

90+5’ - There’s the final whistle, Everton have been well and truly dragged into the relegation dogfight now. Newcastle win 3-1.

90+3’ - ASM tears Everton to shreds again and almost gets a goal but Pickford intervenes. Man of the Match him.

88’ - ASM sets off another counter, dances past the Everton defence and sets up sub Jacob Murphy with a shot, he beats Pickford and the ball is off the post! The rebound is on target and Pickford collects.

86’ - Dele makes a run into the box and goes down, but that’s not a penalty. Everton are passing the ball around now but with no real incision.

80’ - Allan the latest in the book, cuts down Fraser on the break. Another freekick from a dangerous spot about thirty yards out, Trippier to take, and goal! A beautiful freekick and it’s now 3-1. Huge hole in the wall between Dele and Gordon and the England right-back finds the gap and the goal, no chance for Pickford.

76’ - ASM continuing to be a handful every time he has the ball, and does well to cut in and shoot, Pickford saves and Wood taps in the rebound! Well offside though, and the Blues survive.

72’ - Much much better from the Blues now as the Magpies are retreating into a shell and allowing the Blues to pass it around.

68’ - Poor clearance from Coleman and Newcastle have another corner. This one is cleared.

Now ASM swings the ball into the box, and Willock can’t get a touch. Everton have completely lost the plot here.

65’ - Blues losing their composure now. Backpass to Pickford is miskicked, and Branthwaite tries to hoof it away and gives away another corner. Trippier takes, and Pickford can gather the header.

63’ - Dele gives away a freekick in line with the box. Richarlison clears, ball cycled through to Saint-Maximin, and his cross-shot goes across the box untouched.

59’ - Richy wins a freekick on the edge of the box. Takes it himself, off the wall and falls to Branthwaite, his shot from distance is straight down Dubravka’s throat.

Donny van de Beek is on to make his Everton debut for Gomes.

56’ - Ugh, Newcastle lead 2-1. Poor giveaway from Dele allows the hosts to find Saint-Maximin, and he blew by Coleman to cross into the box. Keane couldn’t get a good touch on it, it falls to Fraser and his shot is only partly blocked by Townsend and bobbles in. Everton simply cannot handle anything coming into the box without Mina.

53’- Saint-Maximin wins a cheap freekick on the left. Trippier to take. chipped into the box and Pickford comes out to punch it clear, looks like he catches Branthwaite full in the face too.

49’ - Schar in the book now, cutting down Richarlison on the break.

Townsend’s inswinger and Dubravka punches away for a corner. Taken short, Gordon can turn in the box and shoots, his curler is saved in the far corner.

48’ - One-way traffic for Newcastle just like the first half. Need better from the Blues.

46’ - Second half underway, no changes.

Gomes goes in the book, holds off Saint-Maximin a bit too aggressively. Trippier’s freekick into the box bounces around and Everton scramble it away messily.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton had full control of this, after the first few minutes that is, but between Gray and Mina going off, we’ve lost initiative on the ball and look awful on setpieces and crosses into the box now.

45+3’ - Saint-Maximin overcooks it in the box instead of shooting, ball comes to Joelinton and he whiffs as well and Everton survive. Then Gomes with a silly foul near the corner flag allows the hosts one more chance but it’s cleared and there’s the halftime whistle.

44’ - Deep cross is headed goalwards by Fraser, Branthwaite blocks for another corner. Trippier to take, deep and headed wide by Lascelles.

Three-plus minutes added on.

42’ - Saint-Maximin’s run wins him a corner. Poorly cleared, Fraser’s blocked shot falls to Wood and he heads straight to a very grateful Pickford. Newcastle are ending the half the better side.

38’ - Another own goal and it’s now 1-1! Willock’s shot was blocked for a corner. The deep corner was headed off the bar by Lascelles and came back down and in the goal off Holgate. Ugly, but 1-1.

36’ - OWN GOAL!! Everton lead 1-0!! Gordon’s freekick ping-pongs about, Holgate shoots at goal, cleared off the line and goes off Lascelles and into the goal!!

32’ - Ball falls to Joelinton and he is open to shoot and Pickford does very well to come out and save! Mina had gone down before that and looks to be in discomfort. Meanwhile Jarrad Branthwaite is ready to come on if he has to, though the Colombian is insistent he will stay on before finally coming off.

Shelvey booked for a hack on a breaking Gordon. That was savage, went flying in. and took him right out. VAR not interested in looking at that, though they really should.

31’ - A naughty backheel from Richarlison straight into the net, but no goal as he was well offside. Dele did very well to find him open there with a chip.

28’ - Great run from Coleman down the right and his cross into the box is just over the leap of Richarlison and Newcastle can break, but Mina holds back Saint-Maximin and St. James’ Park is outraged.

25’ - Gray looks to be carrying a knock and now he’s coming off. He’s quite frustrated and who can blame him, he’s been in great nick. The man coming on should excite Evertonians no end though, as Dele Alli is making his debut!

19’ - Ball is worked to Townsend who cuts in to shoot with his right, blocked for a corner on the near side. Gray takes.. Mina gets under it and it’s well over.

14’ - Mason Holgate goes in the book, gets the ball and the man. It was the back foot that caught Ryan Fraser, who is still down. Trippier’s freekick is past the high back line, ricochets and rolls to Pickford. The crowd have now tired of booing the former Sunderland man.

12’ - Everton doing better holding up the ball now and stringing together some one-touch passes. Ball falls to Richarlison on the right channel, he shoots, and it’s wide. Really should have found the corner there.

10’ - Ball falls to Shelvey just outside the box and he’s lining up to shoot, but solid work ethic from a retreating Gordon doesn’t give him time to find the corner.

9’ - First shot fired off by Everton is Coleman’s cross deep, finds Townsend steaming in, but he heads it down and harmlessly wide.

5’ - Newcastle’s players are quick to block Everton’s passing lanes, the Blues are struggling to retain possession in the attacking half.

2’ - Awful giveaway by Mina, passes it straight to Shelvey while looking for Townsend, luckily the former Liverpool man shoots over.

1’ - Underway at St. James’ Park!

So the lineups are out, and it’s looking like very similar to what we saw over the weekend for the Blues in terms of formation, with Andros Townsend slotting in for Mykolenko at left wing-back. Look at that bench though !

From a continuity perspective this makes sense, rather than have the team change formations just days after playing in one. This will also provide extra cover for Seamus Coleman against Allan Saint-Maximin, and Yerry Mina can almost exclusively shadow the giant Chris Wood.

Lineups

New signing Vitaliy Mykolenko returned an inconclusive COVID test today and is out of the team. Fellow newbies Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek are on the bench as Frank Lampard tries to maintain some continuity in the team.

Magpies’ new signings Bruno Guimares and Dan Burn are both on the bench too.

Everton

!



2️⃣ changes as Townsend and Mina start

Dele, Donny and Anwar on the bench

DCL also among the subs#NEWEVE

Newcastle

Preview

All the elements for a spellbinding football match are in place. Two sides that have past glories to reminisce upon, with fanbases that hate each other with a passion. Both sitting squarely in the relegation dogfight and desperately needing three points to move upwards. Plenty of money splashed about in previous transfer windows, but even more so last month as their billionaire owners attempt to propel them to the top six. A loved former manager who crashed and burned spectacularly at the other club. The other club’s goalkeeper shooting to national team recognition to the utter chagrin of the hosts tonight as he hails from the other side of their local derby rivalry.

Tonight, Everton are the other club as they attempt to go to Newcastle in search of three points with new manager Frank Lampard facing his first away test since signing on with the Toffees towards the close of the January transfer window.

The Magpies meanwhile have big plans and even bigger coffers to match their new ownership’s ambitions, but it will all be in vain if they plummet to the Championship at the end of this season. Manager Eddie Howe will be feeling the weight of those expectations on his shoulders every time he takes a breath in these next few months.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 21

Date and start time: Tuesday, Feburary 8th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: St James’ Park, Newcastle, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 52,305

Weather: 46°F/8°C, cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 6 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; BT Sport 2 - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Maximo, RMC Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Star Sports 3 Asia

Radio: evertontv, NUFCTV, BBC Radio Newcastle

Live stream: Fubo, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, ESPN Play Sur, beIN Sports English, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, RUSH, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, RMC Sport en direct

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Toffees haven’t beaten the Magpies since December 2019, incidentally also at St. James’ Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has five goals in his last five games against Newcastle, and the last time the Blues failed to score on Tyneside was back in 2009. The two sides haven’t played this season yet with the fixture postponed, but the last time they played the Toon Army left an empty Goodison Park with three points in January last year with a 2-0 win.