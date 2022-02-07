Calvert-Lewin back but Everton suffer Godfrey injury blow

Frank Lampard delivered some mixed injury news as he prepares his Everton side for Tuesday’s trip to Newcastle.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way: Ben Godfrey is set to be out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against Brentford on Saturday.

Godfrey was forced off after just 14 minutes and was seen leaving Goodison on crutches. He had a scan on Monday which revealed the severity of the injury, with the 24-year-old ruled out of action until March.

Yerry Mina came on in his place and went on to open the scoring against the Bees. The Colombian is likely to come into the starting line-up on Tuesday, his own fitness permitting.

Lampard also confirmed Abdoulaye Doucoure was still three or four weeks away, with Fabian Delph 4-5 weeks away.

Now, the good news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to return to the squad.

The striker picked up a minor knee injury last week and missed the win over Brentford but has been able to train for the last few days and will be in the squad for Tuesday’s game - though Lampard says he will “manage” his return to competitive action.

The Everton boss also confirmed deadline day signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek will be in the squad, providing valuable strength in depth for what could be a pivotal stage of the season.