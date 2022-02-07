 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Townsend talks win, Everton Women and Under-23s defeated

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Brentford: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup Fourth Round. Here’s how it happened [RBM], instant reaction [RBM], five stats from the game [RBM], and tactical analysis [RBM].

Watch the highlights below.

And some behind-the-scenes clips.

Everton will take on non-league giantkillers Boreham Wood in the next round of the Cup. [RBM]

It’s a hamstring. I don’t know how bad, so we’ll see. I’m slightly concerned and they’re not easy to gauge from day one. We’ll have to let it settle down for two days and have a scan. I’m disappointed because he’s shown he’s a top young player,” says Lampard on Ben Godfrey’s injury. [RBM]

Yes, Vitaliy!

We started on the front foot, the boys pressed well and worked really hard. Nine times out of 10, when you run your socks off and work hard, you get your reward. Today we got that. The manager has given us that belief...I thought it’d take a lot longer than a week but you saw out there today we were more comfortable on the ball and it felt like we had a lot more possession out there on the pitch. Then, at the end of it all, we scored four goals which we haven’t done so far this season,” says Andros Townsend. [EFC]

Progress.

Everton’s U23s fall to Leicester 2-1. [RBM]

Everton Women fall to Reading 2-1. [EFC]

