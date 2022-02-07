Monday’s Toffee Bites: Townsend talks win, Everton Women and Under-23s defeated

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup Fourth Round. Here’s how it happened [RBM], instant reaction [RBM], five stats from the game [RBM], and tactical analysis [RBM].

Everton will take on non-league giantkillers Boreham Wood in the next round of the Cup. [RBM]

“It’s a hamstring. I don’t know how bad, so we’ll see. I’m slightly concerned and they’re not easy to gauge from day one. We’ll have to let it settle down for two days and have a scan. I’m disappointed because he’s shown he’s a top young player,” says Lampard on Ben Godfrey’s injury. [RBM]

“We started on the front foot, the boys pressed well and worked really hard. Nine times out of 10, when you run your socks off and work hard, you get your reward. Today we got that. The manager has given us that belief...I thought it’d take a lot longer than a week but you saw out there today we were more comfortable on the ball and it felt like we had a lot more possession out there on the pitch. Then, at the end of it all, we scored four goals which we haven’t done so far this season,” says Andros Townsend. [EFC]

Everton made 480 passes today and had 56% possession.



The most they have enjoyed of either at Goodison since May of 2021. pic.twitter.com/R3CSKWWANw — Babbling Blues (@BabblingBlues) February 5, 2022

Everton’s U23s fall to Leicester 2-1. [RBM]

Everton Women fall to Reading 2-1. [EFC]

Boreham Wood player, Kane Smith celebrating their win today against Bournemouth by wearing a Tony Hibbert Everton shirt. Smith is a massive Evertonian and goes to matches often pic.twitter.com/ukk4bGiahd — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) February 6, 2022

