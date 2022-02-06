Everton drawn home against Boreham Wood in FA Cup Fifth Round

Everton have been drawn at home against the National League’s Boreham Wood in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

The non-league Boreham Wood are fifth in the fifth-tier National League and in the race for promotion to the Football League proper, and beat Championship side AFC Bournemouth in the Fourth Round today. The Blues had dispatched of Premier League team Brentford yesterday 4-1 in Frank Lampard’s debut as Everton manager.

The tie will take place over the week of Monday February 28, which for the Blues will come between a home game against Manchester City and a trip to Tottenham in the Premier League. Everton have never played Boreham Wood before, since the Hertfordshire club’s founding in 1948.

The Blues turned on the style yesterday at Goodison scoring the opening goal for the first time since October, and then continued to keep the pressure on the visitors as they scored three more times and endured a second half hiccup when the Bees looked like they were going to tie the game coming from a two-goal deficit.

Everton have won the competition five times in their 142-year history, but their FA Cup triumph over Manchester United in 1995 remains their most recent piece of silverware, a full 27 years ago and one of the reasons why supporters’ groups are organizing a protest against the Board during the Toffees home game with Arsenal tonight.

They reached the semi-finals in 2016, but have not made it past the fourth round in the four years since, suffering defeats to Liverpool (twice), Leicester City and Millwall.

Holders Leicester City were knocked out by Nottingham Forest who upset previous holders Arsenal in the round before, while Manchester United were knocked out by Middlesborough on penalties.

FA Cup: Full Fifth Round Draw:

Luton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough v Manchester City

Liverpool v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield

Everton v Boreham Wood