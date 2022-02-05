Everton vs Brentford: FA Cup starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Lineups
| This is how we line up for Frank Lampard’s first game in charge. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CmRSdqbxQY— Everton (@Everton) February 5, 2022
— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 5, 2022
@daviidraya1 returns
@joshdasilva_ on the bench
Team news presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #EVEBRE pic.twitter.com/VcEjcBTBDH
Preview
Everton have a new manager in place, their sixth ‘permanent’ boss in six years and the cycle starts once again. This time it’s Frank Lampard, England and Chelsea midfielder extraordinaire that we are all placing our trust in to lead us to the promised land. That journey starts with an FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Brentford, though the manager, players and the fans indeed can be excused if their sights are actually set on Tuesday when a trip to Newcastle beckons with the Magpies breathing down the Blues’ necks in their relegation battle.
Lampard will be without all three midfielders and forwards that were added in the January transfer window, with the trio of Anwar El Ghazi, Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli all cup-tied. It gets worse though, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure injured and no Tom Davies or Fabian Delph available either.
Visitors Brentford might not have manager Thomas Frank in the dugout for this game after the Dane tested positive for COVID this week. The Bees will pose a physical test for the Blues
Match Details
Competition: FA Cup Fourth Round
Date and start time: Saturday, January 5 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 39,572
Weather: 49°F/9°C, light rain, 77% chance of precipitation, 27 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: N/A - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; N/A - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports MAX 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Radio: evertontv
Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+, Sportsnet.ca, ESPN Play Caribbean, Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH,
Gamethread: Live blog above starting about one hour before game time
Lineups
Everton
Brentford
Last Meeting
The two sides just met in the league recently, with Everton falling to a 1-0 loss thanks to a penalty conceded in the first half.
