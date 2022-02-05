Everton vs Brentford: FA Cup starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Lineups

| This is how we line up for Frank Lampard’s first game in charge. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/CmRSdqbxQY — Everton (@Everton) February 5, 2022

Preview

Everton have a new manager in place, their sixth ‘permanent’ boss in six years and the cycle starts once again. This time it’s Frank Lampard, England and Chelsea midfielder extraordinaire that we are all placing our trust in to lead us to the promised land. That journey starts with an FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Brentford, though the manager, players and the fans indeed can be excused if their sights are actually set on Tuesday when a trip to Newcastle beckons with the Magpies breathing down the Blues’ necks in their relegation battle.

Lampard will be without all three midfielders and forwards that were added in the January transfer window, with the trio of Anwar El Ghazi, Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli all cup-tied. It gets worse though, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure injured and no Tom Davies or Fabian Delph available either.

Visitors Brentford might not have manager Thomas Frank in the dugout for this game after the Dane tested positive for COVID this week. The Bees will pose a physical test for the Blues

Match Details

Competition: FA Cup Fourth Round

Date and start time: Saturday, January 5 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 49°F/9°C, light rain, 77% chance of precipitation, 27 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: N/A - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; N/A - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports MAX 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+, Sportsnet.ca, ESPN Play Caribbean, Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH,

Gamethread: Live blog above starting about one hour before game time

Lineups

Everton

Brentford

Last Meeting

The two sides just met in the league recently, with Everton falling to a 1-0 loss thanks to a penalty conceded in the first half.