School of Science Radio, Episode 112 | The Frank Lampard Era Begins at Everton

Everton have a new manager in place with Frank Lampard taking the reins. He brought in two new signings in midfielders Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United, and a bargain purchase of Dele Alli from Tottenham right at the end of the January transfer window.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin discuss Lampard’s track record, talk about what formations he likes to set his teams up in, and what kind of impact he can have at Everton. They then move on to the club’s transfer activity leading up to deadline day, and how Lampard will utilize the two players.

They are then joined by Jazz Bal, who is the chairman of the Everton Fans Forum and leads the Everton Supporters Steering Group, to discuss the big news recently that the club has agreed to form a Fan Advisory Board by the end of the season, and also to allow a supporters’ representative to attend Board meetings. Here is more information on the ESSG’s press release, and the club’s press release for the same news.

Finally, the guys look ahead to this weekend’s FA Cup Fourth Round game against Brentford, Lampard’s first in charge, as well as Tuesday’s trip to St. James Park to Newcastle in what could be a ‘relegation six-pointer’.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Thursday Feb 3rd.)

