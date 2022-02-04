Friday’s Toffee Bites: DCL injury, Cole joins, Mykolenko clarification

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton have submitted their 25-man squad for the remainder of the season - one missing name is a surprise, the other is not. [RBM]

Despite only 10 matches in charge, Everton Women manager Jean-Luc Vasseur has been sacked. [RBM]

Check out some clips from training ahead of the team’s FA Cup clash against Brentford tomorrow.

Brentford may be without manager Thomas Frank, who tested positive for COVID recently. [BFC]

Crisis averted! Vitaliy Mykolenko was not dropped by Duncan Ferguson for the Villa game.

Mykolenko confirms to Vlada Sedan (Zinchenko) the reason why he missed Aston Villa game:



‘I missed a few training sessions in the week leading up to the game after having some discomfort in my back following the Norwich defeat. Wasn’t sure if I would make the squad as a result’ pic.twitter.com/XckYx1WeQF — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) January 31, 2022

“This season, I want to keep playing regularly for Everton Under-23s and try to push to train with the First Team more often. Hopefully, I can go away with England for the Under-19 Euros in the summer and try to be successful there,” says talented U23s defender Reece Welch. [EFC]

Richarlison up top with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for Saturday? Frank Lampard later confirmed that it was a minor knock but he might possibly miss the Newcastle game on Tuesday too.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for Saturday’s FA Cup match against Brentford. The England striker suffered a minor knee injury, whilst doing some personal training last week. He will continue to be assessed by the club’s medical team — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 2, 2022

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon has high hopes for new loan signing Lewis Warrington. [TRFC]

Ashley Cole joins up with the Blues!

Everton can confirm the appointment of Ashley Cole as First-Team Coach.#EFC — Everton (@Everton) February 3, 2022

