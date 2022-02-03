Frank Lampard ready to “embrace” Everton job but “under no illusions” about the task ahead

Frank Lampard says he is “under no illusions” about Everton’s current struggles but is ready to “embrace” the challenge of turning the club’s fortunes around and fulfilling their “huge ambition”.

Lampard was speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment as Toffees manager, with his first match against Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Asked what his ambitions were for the club Lampard was keen to stress that their perilous position in the table means he cannot look too far ahead.

The Toffees are 16th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone going into next week’s trip to 18th-placed Newcastle.

“The first day feels like about three weeks ago now! It’s been busy. We’re here to lead the group but also serve them. To improve them every day and play a brand of football but most of all to improve results. “In pure footballing terms, we know we’re in a position we don’t want to be in. I’m under no illusions. We have a squad who can improve quickly, I hope. “I can not get ahead of myself and think too far forward, we have a huge job on our hands in the next 2-3 months, and we have to concentrate on that. “Long-term, it’s a club with huge ambition, a huge fan-base and a desire to improve. There is a lot of work to be done. “What I’ve found in the last three days is they’re a very good group in terms of wanting to do well for the football club. It’s written all over their faces”

After a difficult few months that has fractured the fanbase Lampard’s appointment has been largely well received by the supporters.

Lampard admits he is pleased by the reaction so far, though he accepts the backing of the fans is never guaranteed, stressing that it he and the players need to work hard to earn that support.