Two midfielders omitted as Everton submit 25-man Premier League squad

Following the conclusion of the January transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with the five new signings — Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Anwar El Ghazi, Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli — added to the roster and Lucas Digne and James Rodriguez off after their departure leaving them with 26 players after registering 24 at the end of the summer window.
13 of the squad are considered home-grown players, while youngsters Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and Patterson have not been named in this list as they are Under 21 and as such any on that supplementary list can play a senior game without special dispensation.
With the Blues needing to reduce that number by one, they had some choices to make. Tom Davies recently underwent surgery and was expected to miss a couple of months, but has been completely omitted from this list which likely means he’s out long term and was unlikely to play again this season.
While the club haven’t named him overtly, Gylfi Sigurdsson remains suspended by the club while a criminal investigation continues around some off-the-field activity that the player has been linked with, and his name is not on the squad list which means even if he were to be cleared of all accusations, he would not be eligible to play for the Blues this season.
25 squad players
(*Home grown player)
Alli, Bamidele Jermaine*
Begovic, Asmir*
Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*
Coleman, Seamus
De Andrade, Richarlison
Delph, Fabian*
Doucoure, Abdoulaye
El Ghazi, Anwar
Gbamin, Jean-Philippe
Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew*
Gray, Demarai Remelle*
Holgate, Mason Anthony*
Iwobi, Alex*
Keane, Michael Vincent*
Kenny, Jonjoe*
Lonergan, Andrew Michael*
Marques Loureiro, Allan
Mina Gonzalez, Yerry Fernando
Mykolenko, Vitalii
Pickford, Jordan Lee*
Rondon Gimenez, Jose Salomon
Tavares Gomes, Andre Filipe
Tosun, Cenk
Townsend, Andros Darryl*
Van De Beek, Donny
Among the youngsters are on-loan Moise Kean, Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou, and also the son of club legend Tim Cahill, with the club legend involved with the club in recent weeks helping with the structural review and the appointment of manager Frank Lampard.
Under-21 Players (Contract & Scholars)
Anderson, Joseph William
Astley, Ryan
Barker, Owen William
Barrett, Jack Joseph
Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul
Butterfield, Luke Joseph
Cahill, Shae Lou Tim
Campbell, Elijah Xavier
Cannon, Thomas Christopher
Coughlan, Sam Frederick
Crellin, William Francis
Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne
Djankpata, Halid
Dobbin, Lewis Norman
Garcia Ferreira, Rafael Isidro
Gibson, Lewis Jack
Gordon, Anthony Michael
Graham, Dylan Paul
Hagan, Harry Paul
Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie
Higgins, Liam Thomas
Hughes, Rhys Alex
Hunt, MacKenzie James
Iversen, Einar Hjellestad
Jagne, Seedy Muhammed Ali
John, Kyle Alex
Jones, Edward Michael
Kean, Bioty Moise
Kouyate, Mohamed Katia
Kristensen, Sebastian
Leban, Zan Luk
Mallon, Mathew John
Manafa, Saja
McAllister, Sean Paul
Metcalfe, Jenson
Mills, Stanley
Nash, Patrick Terrence
Nkounkou, Niels Patrick
Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke
Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward
Patterson, Nathan Kenneth
Price, Isaac Jude
Quirk, Sebastian Anthony
Simms, Ellis Reco
Smikle-James, Troy
Stewart, Jak Oliver
Tierney, Jack
Tyrer, Harry Alfred
Warrington, Lewis Wesley
Welch, Reece Belfield
Whitaker, Charlie Jay
Wilson, Charles Robert
Wright, Harry Bernard
