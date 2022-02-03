Two midfielders omitted as Everton submit 25-man Premier League squad

Following the conclusion of the January transfer window, teams have completed submissions of their 25-man squads for the remainder of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Everton’s squad list is mostly as expected with the five new signings — Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Anwar El Ghazi, Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli — added to the roster and Lucas Digne and James Rodriguez off after their departure leaving them with 26 players after registering 24 at the end of the summer window.

13 of the squad are considered home-grown players, while youngsters Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and Patterson have not been named in this list as they are Under 21 and as such any on that supplementary list can play a senior game without special dispensation.

With the Blues needing to reduce that number by one, they had some choices to make. Tom Davies recently underwent surgery and was expected to miss a couple of months, but has been completely omitted from this list which likely means he’s out long term and was unlikely to play again this season.

While the club haven’t named him overtly, Gylfi Sigurdsson remains suspended by the club while a criminal investigation continues around some off-the-field activity that the player has been linked with, and his name is not on the squad list which means even if he were to be cleared of all accusations, he would not be eligible to play for the Blues this season.

25 squad players

(*Home grown player)

Alli, Bamidele Jermaine*

Begovic, Asmir*

Calvert-Lewin, Dominic*

Coleman, Seamus

De Andrade, Richarlison

Delph, Fabian*

Doucoure, Abdoulaye

El Ghazi, Anwar

Gbamin, Jean-Philippe

Godfrey, Benjamin Matthew*

Gray, Demarai Remelle*

Holgate, Mason Anthony*

Iwobi, Alex*

Keane, Michael Vincent*

Kenny, Jonjoe*

Lonergan, Andrew Michael*

Marques Loureiro, Allan

Mina Gonzalez, Yerry Fernando

Mykolenko, Vitalii

Pickford, Jordan Lee*

Rondon Gimenez, Jose Salomon

Tavares Gomes, Andre Filipe

Tosun, Cenk

Townsend, Andros Darryl*

Van De Beek, Donny

Among the youngsters are on-loan Moise Kean, Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou, and also the son of club legend Tim Cahill, with the club legend involved with the club in recent weeks helping with the structural review and the appointment of manager Frank Lampard.

Under-21 Players (Contract & Scholars)

Anderson, Joseph William

Astley, Ryan

Barker, Owen William

Barrett, Jack Joseph

Branthwaite, Jarrad Paul

Butterfield, Luke Joseph

Cahill, Shae Lou Tim

Campbell, Elijah Xavier

Cannon, Thomas Christopher

Coughlan, Sam Frederick

Crellin, William Francis

Dixon, Roman Ivan Quintyne

Djankpata, Halid

Dobbin, Lewis Norman

Garcia Ferreira, Rafael Isidro

Gibson, Lewis Jack

Gordon, Anthony Michael

Graham, Dylan Paul

Hagan, Harry Paul

Heath, Isaac Theodor Lambie

Higgins, Liam Thomas

Hughes, Rhys Alex

Hunt, MacKenzie James

Iversen, Einar Hjellestad

Jagne, Seedy Muhammed Ali

John, Kyle Alex

Jones, Edward Michael

Kean, Bioty Moise

Kouyate, Mohamed Katia

Kristensen, Sebastian

Leban, Zan Luk

Mallon, Mathew John

Manafa, Saja

McAllister, Sean Paul

Metcalfe, Jenson

Mills, Stanley

Nash, Patrick Terrence

Nkounkou, Niels Patrick

Okoronkwo, Francis Okereke

Onyango, Tyler Jaden Napier Edward

Patterson, Nathan Kenneth

Price, Isaac Jude

Quirk, Sebastian Anthony

Simms, Ellis Reco

Smikle-James, Troy

Stewart, Jak Oliver

Tierney, Jack

Tyrer, Harry Alfred

Warrington, Lewis Wesley

Welch, Reece Belfield

Whitaker, Charlie Jay

Wilson, Charles Robert

Wright, Harry Bernard