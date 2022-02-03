Dele Alli Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of versatile midfielder and forward Dele Alli from Tottenham. The 25-year-old will join the Blues on a two-and-a-half year contract with an escalating transfer fee that starts as a free transfer, with the Blues having to pay £10 million after he makes twenty appearances, and rising to more depending on a number of add-ons in his transfer deal.

The English international will be wearing the #36 shirt for the Toffees. Capped 37 times for England, he had the #20 squad number for Spurs in the seven years he had been with them, and has previously worn #22, #21 and #14 for MK Dons before that.

It looks like he had previously selected #44, and then Cenk Tosun vacated the #20 for him moving to #28, but possibly the club did not get the exception approved by the Premier League?

Dele will wear #⃣3⃣6⃣ for Everton! ✊@dele_official — Everton (@Everton) February 3, 2022

The addition of Alli will give new manager Frank Lampard some innovation in the attacking half of the pitch, with the Blues sorely lacking inspiration offensively in the last few weeks. In addition, Everton will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph for the immediate future, so Alli and fellow deadline day arrival Donny van de Beek are sure to be pushed into action sooner than later, though both are cup-tied and cannot play this weekend in the FA Cup Fourth Round clash against Brentford.

The Toffees have been busy during the January transfer window with the additions of left back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev, right back Nathan Patterson from Glasgow Rangers, and forward Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa as well.

The #36 shirt at Everton has not been very popular over the years, and has only been with a few times, by Brendan Galloway (18/19), Luke Garbutt (17/18), Jindrich Stanek Goalkeepers (15/16), Tyias Browning (13/14), Toto Nsiala (09/10 - 10/11), Jake Bidwell (09/10), and Jamie Milligan (98/99 - 99/00).