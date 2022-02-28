Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi looks for positives, U18s fall in mini-derby, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Manchester City 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“There are a lot of positives that we’re going to take. We’re going to analyse the game and move forward...we can’t stay negative over this. We need to move on and push on. We have that confidence, we believe we did well even though the result doesn’t reflect that but we take the positives and move on,” says Iwobi. [EFC]

Everton Women advance to FA Cup quarters after 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic. [RBM]

Learn more about Everton’s new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell. [RBM]

Bramley-Moore looking good!

You can watch the U23s match against Chelsea today live on Everton’s YouTube channel. [EFC]

U18s fall in mini-derby 3-1. [EFC]

Anwar El Ghazi has been talking about Rafa Benitez and his loan to Everton. [Elf Magazine, via Echo]

