Everton Women advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

With a convincing 2-0 road win Sunday against Championship side Charlton Athletic, Everton advanced to the quarterfinals of the FA Women’s Cup. The Toffees kept their opponents scoreless through 90 minutes and conceded just 44% possession.

The opening marker came after just 30 minutes; French winger Kenza Dali picked up the ball on the left flank, waltzed past her defender and cut inside before launching an impeccable strike that curled into the top right corner. The goal was Dali’s first since her summer move to Merseyside, and it gave her team an advantage it did not relinquish.

This season, Dali has been one of the Blues’ most creative players, providing a constant spark from the wing. But despite all her offensive creativity, she had yet to score in blue. After buzzing through the early portion of the match, Dali finally got her first Everton goal.

Toni Duggan is another player who has struggled with form since arriving at Finch Farm this summer. But against Charlton, the England international drove the play that doubled the Toffees’ advantage. In the 73’, the former Atletico Madrid winger placed a ball behind the Addicks’ defense and into the path of Anna Anvegard, whose initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Eartha Cumings. But on the rebound, Anvegard pounced to put her side up, 2-0.

In the 54’, another young Swede led the attack for the visitors. Hanna Bennison cut along the top of the box only to see her try glance past the left post.

After a quiet 80 minutes of play, Everton goalie Sandy MacIver stonewalled Charlton twice late in the affair to preserve the clean sheet. And after MacIver’s double denial, winger Claire Emslie nearly made it three for the Merseyside outfit but hung her effort just over the crossbar.

Everton hasn’t won a league match since Nov. 21, so any positive momentum has to be generated in cup fixtures. The team has just two wins in all competitions in 2022, both against lower-level squads in cup matches. The Blues’ next chance to secure three points in the division is Wednesday at Aston Villa.

Still, should Lady Luck favor the Toffees come the quarterfinal draw, they could face either Birmingham City (12th in the Women’s Super League), Coventry United (Women’s Championship), or Ipswich Town (Women’s Premier League South, the third-tier of women’s football).

On the flip side, Everton could get one of Arsenal (first in the WSL), Chelsea (second), or Manchester City (fifth). The draw for the final eight will be shown on BBC One’s Morning Live at 4:15 a.m. EST/9:15 a.m. GMT on Tuesday 1 March.