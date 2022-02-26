Premier League reveal why Everton did not get a penalty against Manchester City

It was utter chaos soon after Manchester City had scored the go-ahead goal against Everton. Dele Alli had just come on and played Richarlison through on goal on the Everton left, Ederson came out quickly to smother the ball and as it popped clear, City’s Rodri came to manage the ricochet, and clearly controlled it with his right lower arm.

Immediate pandemonium as Goodison Park bayed for a penalty even as referee Paul Tierney incredibly waved play on. It got worse though, as eventually play stopped and VAR took a look at the sequence, and the official went over to the pitchside monitor and then came back on to the pitch to not only deny the Toffees a penalty, he actually called it offside even though there were no pretty lines drawn to show if Richarlison was offside behind Ruben Dias.

Everton were denied a penalty after Rodri was deemed to have not deliberately handled the ball ❌ pic.twitter.com/XqpQ2uiRTb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2022

After the game, which ended in an Everton loss, we were all left to speculate on what really transpired there. Assistant coach Ashley Cole was livid with the decision-making from the referees, and confronted Tierney after the final whistle, earning a booking for his troubles.

And then the real drama started, as the Premier League attempted to clarify why exactly Everton did not get a penalty.. and wait for it, it’s even more ridiculous than you could have imagined.

Premier League clarify that the VAR team didn't think there was conclusive evidence that the ball hit Rodri more in the red area of the arm than the green. Nothing to do with offside pic.twitter.com/h6QhS6SEaW — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) February 26, 2022

Unbelievable. Everton were robbed, simple as that. Second straight game we were denied a clear penalty too.