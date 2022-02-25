Everton clarify position of sponsors USM after US sanction fears

Everton have moved to clarify the situation regarding their sponsors USM after a company of that name was sanctioned by the US.

The US treasury has announced sweeping sanctions against Russia following president Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a military invasion of Ukraine.

Among the list of sanctions was the blocking of “property and interests in property” of various Sovcombank subsidiaries.

Named on that list is ‘USM Limited Liability Company’, which is described as a “financial company located in Russia”.

This understandably raised eyebrows among Evertonians, who speculated about the potential impact that could have on the club as a company called USM is one of the club’s most prominent sponsors.

However, the Liverpool Echo reports that USM LLC is a different entity to ‘USM Holdings’, which is the company associated with Everton.

USM Holdings sponsors the Toffees’ Finch Farm training ground. It also paid £30m for first option on naming rights for the new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, while the business partner of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, Alisher Usmanov, is majority shareholder. Moshiri also has a small shareholding in the company.

The Echo report states that Usmanov “categorically” does not have any links with USM LLC and that USM Holdings is not under threat from any sanctions.

That should mean Everton do not suffer financially because of any restrictions placed on the club’s hierarchy or sponsors.