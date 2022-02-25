Friday’s Toffee Bites: Cole interview, van de Beek’s motivation, Mykolenko banner, midfielder linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check in on some schedule changes for April. [RBM]

Blues linked with 18-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. [Daily Mail]

Abdoulaye Doucoure has switched his national team allegiances from France to Mali. Good on ya, Doucs.

Mali has gotten Abdoulaye Doucoure to switch nationality. Such a massive capture.



They're now working on striker Moussa Dembele and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate.



Will be an interesting blend if they succeed. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 23, 2022

U18s prepare for mini-derby tomorrow. [EFC]

“I know a lot about Everton and the big fanbase and the expectation and I will give everything for this huge club...I believe in my qualities and know what I can do. I have all the time to do it again and it is up to me to show it,” says Donny van de Beek. [EFC]

Hear from new man Ashley Cole for the first time since joining the club.

Evertonians will be showing their support for Vitalii Mykolenko and Ukraine during the game this weekend.

#WeStandWithUkraine



Big thank you to @@DaffoEFC and all involved for designing this banner which will be displayed in Goodison Park against Manchester City ✊ pic.twitter.com/OfAgBjeDmW — 27yearscampaign (@27yearsCampaign) February 24, 2022

If you thought City were already unplayable this weekend, well.. Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are back in training this week. [Sports Illustrated]

What To Watch

Southampton take on Norwich. Some La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and Bundesliga action, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook