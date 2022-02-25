 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Cole interview, van de Beek’s motivation, Mykolenko banner, midfielder linked

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check in on some schedule changes for April. [RBM]

Blues linked with 18-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. [Daily Mail]

Abdoulaye Doucoure has switched his national team allegiances from France to Mali. Good on ya, Doucs.

U18s prepare for mini-derby tomorrow. [EFC]

I know a lot about Everton and the big fanbase and the expectation and I will give everything for this huge club...I believe in my qualities and know what I can do. I have all the time to do it again and it is up to me to show it,” says Donny van de Beek. [EFC]

Hear from new man Ashley Cole for the first time since joining the club.

Evertonians will be showing their support for Vitalii Mykolenko and Ukraine during the game this weekend.

If you thought City were already unplayable this weekend, well.. Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are back in training this week. [Sports Illustrated]

