Two Everton fixture changes in April announced

Everton have a busy April schedule coming up, and with the Blues precarious position in the Premier League table, every game could be of definitive importance.

Two of the Toffees games in the month have been rescheduled for television coverage -

Everton's trip to London to take on West Ham is moved to Sunday 3rd April, kickoff at 2pm GMT (6am PST, 9am EST) screened live on Sky Sports.

The home game against Manchester United is now a 12:30pm GMT (4:30am PST, 7:30am EST) kickoff on Saturday 9th April on BT Sport.

Should the Blues move on into the FA Cup quarterfinal then there could be more changes, to be announced after the draw is done on Thursday 3rd March.

The Blues take on Boreham Wood in the Fifth Round, with the quarter finals scheduled for the weekend of 19th March.

A number of the games in the latter half of the month are against high profile opponents, so it's very likely there will be more changes to accommodate for further television coverage, including the Anfield leg of the Merseyside Derby and hosting the newly crowned World Club Cup champions Chelsea.

Everton Premier League Fixtures: April 2022

Sunday 3 April: Everton at West Ham, 2pm, Sky Sports.

Saturday 9 April: Everton vs Manchester United, 12:30pm, BT Sport.

Saturday 16 April: Everton vs Crystal Palace, 3:00pm.

Saturday 23 April: Everton at Liverpool, 3:00pm.

Saturday 30 April: Everton vs Chelsea, 3:00pm.