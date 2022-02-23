Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gray, Doucoure & Godfrey injury updates, James teases return

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I’m confident. We’ll work hard during the week. We’re playing the best team in the league – possibly the best team in the world – but we have to use that as a carrot for us to bring them to Goodison and give them a real proper game,” says Lamps. [EFC]

Some positive injury news from Bobble on Demarai Gray, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey.

A big boost for Everton, with winger Demarai Gray now set to return to training following a minor hip injury. Gray is now in contention for this weekends game against Man City at Goodison Park — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 22, 2022

Abdoulaye Doucoure continues to step up his recovery from a groin injury. The midfielder is now taking part in first team training and closing in on his return to first team football. The clubs medical staff will continue to monitor Doucoure ahead of this weekend — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 22, 2022

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is also making good progress after a hamstring injury. Godfrey is reacting well to treatment and nearing a return. The defender is now doing some light work with the clubs medical team — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 22, 2022

Former Everton winger Aiden McGeady looks back on this time with the club. [EFC]

“Go back to Everton one day? Of course I would go back to Everton. It’s a spectacular club with incredible fans, but I found a coach [Rafa Benitez] who didn’t want to count on me. I wanted to stay there but the manager didn’t want to count on me. Until the last day I was super-professional and I trained to the fullest. I wanted to be remembered as I am, a good person and a great professional. It was the coach’s decision. Some people love you and others don’t, you have to respect that,” says James Rodriguez. [Echo via Twitch]

