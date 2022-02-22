Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: DCL’s mental battle, Vranckx & Olise linked, Under-23s win

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The injury was so frustrating because I started the season so well and I was in a good moment. To re-injure the same leg three times, it was soul-destroying at points, and it takes you to the depths of a mental battle. It’s difficult seeing the boys play and you feel so far away. I’d feel close to coming back and then I was sidelined again.” - Dominic Calvert-Lewin on his injury struggles this season. [EFC]

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been loaned to CSKA Moscow for the remainder of the season. [RBM]

Five stats from Everton’s loss on Saturday don’t make for pretty reading. [RBM]

Tom Cannon grabbed a brace as the Under-23s won 2-0 away at Derby County. [EFC]

Lewis Gibson has returned to the Sheffield Wednesday side after a long spell out injured, and marked his comeback with an assist. [Yorkshire Live]

The Blues are being linked with young Belgian midfielder Aster Vranckx who is having a breakout season at Wolfsburg. [CalcioMercato]

Everton are one of three teams chasing Crystal Palace’s winger Michael Olise, a former Chelsea youth system product. [All Nigeria Soccer]

