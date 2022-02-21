CONFIRMED: Jean-Philippe Gbamin joins CSKA Moscow on loan

Everton today confirmed that midfielder Jean-Phillippe Gbamin has joined Russian side CSKA Moscow on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Russian Premier League winter break ends this weekend with CSKA in fourth place in the table, eight points adrift of leaders Zenit St Petersburg and their transfer window only closes tomorrow, allowing the move to take place.

The 26-year-old joined the Toffees in 2019, but has only played eight times for the Blues after being plagued by a series of unfortunate injuries that have required surgery and intensive rehabilitation in that time. Five of those appearances have come this season, including three in the league.

His spot in the squad was under threat following the addition of fellow midfielders Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli during the January transfer window, but Tom Davies was dropped out of the 25-man Premier League squad following his surgery. Gbamin was on that list though, and with his departure the Blues will have 24 players for the rest of the league season.

The Blues have a good working relationship with CSKA having sent Nikola Vlasic out on loan to the Moscow side a couple of years ago, before making the move permanent for a reported sum of £14 million. The attacking midfielder is currently back in the Premier League though featuring for David Moyes at West Ham United.