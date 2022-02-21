Monday’s Toffee Bites: Gbamin and van de Beek transfer latest, Lampard links to Chelsea players

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Southampton 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“We’ve got City next week – they’re the best team in the league but it’s about us being a unit and having that togetherness home and away to pick those results up...it’s about picking ourselves up and going again next week now. We know our capabilities and we know the ability in the squad – it’s about picking those results up home and away and having that togetherness. I think we’ve got that,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Get to know Everton’s assistant manager Joe Edwards.

Read more about Edwards here.

“Frank Lampard will keep a close eye on [Billy] Gilmour, [Armando] Broja and [Conor] Gallagher situations at Chelsea over the summer. I’ll be amazed if at least one of them doesn’t join Everton by next season,” says football transfer insider Dean Jones. [Give Me Sport]

Everton's total of 22 points from their first 23 games in the Premier League this season, is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1950-51 (3 pts for a win) when they also had 22 points and were ultimately relegated, at the end of the season pic.twitter.com/FYylXwzMDW — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 19, 2022

To no one's surprise, Donny van de Beek is reportedly looking to sign with the Blues on a permanent basis. [Mirror]

CSKA Moscow looking to sign Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin on loan for the rest of the season. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 19, 2022

TBT GUYS !! Very very wind hahaha!! Evertonians hope you well and safe — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) February 18, 2022

