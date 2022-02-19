Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Apart from a couple of short spells early in each half Everton were never really in this game. A lot to work on for Frank Lampard, and by no means are we out of the relegation scrap yet. Have a good rest-of-the-weekend Blues.

90+5’ - There’s the final whistle mercifully. Lots to ponder, and the schedule gets infinitely more difficult from here with Manchester City visiting next week.

Safe travels back home Blues who made it down to the South Coast.

90+2’ - Everton have a corner, and van de Beek’s delivery is poor. His cross back is better, but nothing comes of it and a Gomes foul ends that.

85’ - Saints pouring forward again, and a great cross from Livramento into the box, Long unmarked with three Everton players drifting about aimlessly around him, and his header easily beats Pickford to make it 2-0 and game certainly over.

83’ - KWP plays in Broja, he tries to find the far post but it’s wide. He’s coming off now for Shane Long.

78’ - Everton’s defence back to their shambolic best, and KWP has another shooting chance, Pickford saves again. He’s mad at his defence and so are we all.

75’ - Dele on for Gordon, and it looks like Richy will go out wide on the left.

73’ - KWP skips by Coleman, cuts in to shoot and his shot is deflected by Holgate, and Pickford already down on his knees reacts brilliantly to save!

67’ - Richarlison nicks the ball off Romeu, and Gomes promptly gives it away again!! Needs Pickford’s intervention to punch it clear.

And now Gomes concedes another silly foul, and Madley has warned him that he’s going in the book next time. Paul Clement calls the midfielder over and is giving him a stern talking to. He’s been embarrassing since he came on at the break.

65’ - Somehow it stays 1-0. A great JWP outswinger into the box, two Saints players completely unmarked running onto the freekick and they get in each other’s way, and Elyounoussi’s header flicks off the bar and over.

Townsend is on, it’s Iwobi off.

62’ - Everton’s fade continuing and the Saints attacking in swarms, and an Armstrong shot skims over the bar. The Blues are just lost right now and looks like it’s Andros Townsend coming on.

60’ - Romeu has been the best player on the pitch by a mile, at the heart of everything the Saints have done both defensively and offensively. Everton have not had an answer for him.

58’ - JWP with a delightful ball behind the defence and Adams’ flick is straight at Pickford, lucky Everton there.

56’ - Iwobi free on the right again, picks the wrong pass, van de Beek’s shot is blocked, fall to Gomes and his attempt at redemption is woeful.

52’ - Iwobi nips in to steal the ball in the middle and finds Richy in space on the right, his cross into the box is just ahead of DCL steaming in.

Gomes promptly loses the ball in a dangerous spot, tries to claim a foul and Madley is not interested. Romeu finds Adams who sets up Armstrong and he beats Pickford at the near post. Poor from the goalie too, Saints lead 1-0.

47’ - Iwobi plays in DCL, his shot blocked Salisu and out for a corner. Taken short, and cross still into the box from van de Beek is missed by Richarlison and Dom gets his head to it and it’s a goal!! Nope, clearly offside, argh. Excellent start again by the Blues.

46’ - Second half underway, and Andre Gomes is on for Allan who had a nightmare in the first half really.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have really sat back and allowed Southampton to grow into the game after a good start. The hosts have had the better chances and Frank Lampard knows he’ll have to make a change or two sooner than later.

45’ - Both sides have struggled to deliver that final ball or get that effective final touch in the box. One-plus minutes to be added on. And there’s the halftime whistle, 0-0.

40’ - Van de Beek has the ball near the box after a decent sequence of passes, but his final pass in is inaccurate and cleared.

39’ - Chance for KWP, his first shot was blocked but the ball fell to him again and it’s wide of the near post.

Calvert-Lewin booked for a poor challenge going in late on Salisu. Deserved that.

36’ - Broja dummies Kenny and can shoot from a narrow angle, Keane over to snuff it out, corner. Overhit, comes to Romeu on the edge of the box and he’s unmarked, crosses instead of shooting and Bednarek gets a head to it and it’s off the top of the bar, but he was offside too.

The Blues have only had 41% of possession now after controlling the first few minutes.

34’ - Now Elyounoussi cuts across the box and his shot is muffled by Keane. The Toffees have really settled into a defensive shape here and not doing much with the ball anymore.

32’ - Saints corner on the Everton left now. JWP outswinger, Livramento alone in the six-yard box and gets a touch on it and Pickford does well to save! The Blues were caught napping, expecting a deeper aerial ball.

28’- Elyounoussi shot gathered by Pickford. Now another attack by the Saints on the Blues’ right, blocked by Holgate and the home side want a penalty. Andy Madley unmoved. Holgate’s arm was very clearly inside his body shape, no way the same as what happened on the other side of the pitch.

25’ - Nicely-worked by the Blues, and Gordon’s cross is deflected and Forster can collect safely.

23’ - Adams wins a corner off Holgate on the Everton right. Ward-Prowse inswinger, and again straight at Pickford.

The Blues have started well and are marginally the better side here at the midway point of the first half, though the Saints have come into the game after being asleep the first ten or so minutes.

17’ - Allan runs across Stuart Armstrong and the Saints player goes down and it’s a freekick from the kind of position James Ward-Prowse quite enjoys. This is a problem for the Blues. About where Trippier scored from against the Blues, but he goes for the far post that Pickford has covered, palms it away for a corner. The corner is straight into the six-yard box and Pickford gathers comfortably.

15’ - Everton’s high-press wins the ball but Calvert-Lewin loses the ball. Allan goes sliding in to stop Walker-Peters who goes down and the Brazilian is booked.

11’ - Everton are getting some joy on their right, pushing back on Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Elyounoussi.

Van de Beek shot from the edge of the box is blocked.

8’- Richarlison wins a freekick on the right edge of the box off Salisu. Into the box and cleared. Good start for the Blues this.

6’ - Quick counter from the Saints and Che Adams finds Armando Broja in space, he goes past Michael Keane but Jordan Pickford is out to clear.

4’ - Cross into the box comes off Romeu’s arm and the Blue want a penalty! Ball falls to Donny van de Beek and his shot is wide. VAR reviews that and somehow a penalty is NOT given?!

2’- Great chance for Richarlison in the box but the ball runs away from him and the hosts can clear.

Now Anthony Gordon goes down in the box but the ref doesn’t see a reason to blow the whistle. The youngster looked like he was trying to win a penalty there. Blues win a corner on the right but it’s poor and cleared.

1’ - Underway at St. Mary’s!

Lineups

Frank Lampard has gone with an unchanged lineup for the away game today. Following the freak storm yesterday it looks like a lot of train and bus services are still not back on track and there’s reports coming in of hundreds of Evertonians stranded in London and many other places without means to get to St. Mary’s. Stay safe Blues!

Everton

Preview

Everton put in their finest performance of the season so far in a delightful win against Leeds United last weekend at Goodison Park. Now they have to go on the road and show that they can sustain that level of play against a stronger opponent in Southampton, who are in decent nick themselves.

The fitness picture for the squad did not get any brighter this week for Frank Lampard, but the new manager would have appreciated the additional time to drill his squad - it’s easy to forget that he’s only been on the job here for less than three weeks.

The Saints are in decent shape fitness wise, and pose a threat with their quick and dynamic 4-2-2-2 in just about any game they play. They will be thinking of taking advantage of a Toffees side well below them in the table even as they pursue a slightly improbable European berth.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 23

Date and start time: Saturday, February 19th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32,505

Weather: 50°F/10°C, cloudy, 22% chance of precipitation, 19 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Xtra 2

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SuperSport Variety

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The two sides met earlier this season at Goodison, with the Blues going down early before roaring back in the second half to win 3-1. The last time the Toffees traveled to St Mary’s they lost 2-0 behind closed doors with no fans in the stands in October 2020.