Friday’s Toffee Bites: Tom Davies injury latest, Lampard on Director of Football

Frank Lampard provides squad fitness updates ahead of tomorrow’s match against Southampton. [RBM]

It has also been recently revealed that Mina will not have to go under the knife after recent injury. [EFC]

RBM writer Trent chatted with a Saints supporter and writer to get a glimpse of what to expect from the opposition tomorrow. [RBM]

Everton will be well aware of some of Southampton’s tricks, including faking injury to get the physios on the pitch so that the players can eat/drink energy gels in the second half. [The Athletic]

For the record, Lampard said it was fair game if they are indeed taking energy boosters. [Mirror]

Looks like we’ve seen the last of Tom Davies this season. He also has been omitted from Everton’s 25-man roster submitted to the Premier League after the January transfer window closed. [RBM]

Read up on all the latest regarding Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium. [EFC]

Lampard has indicated that he is open to working with a Director of Football at Everton, but would like some input on the appointment too. [Irish Examiner]

Allan has nothing but nice things to say about his countryman at Everton, Richarlison. [Globo]

Re-signing another talented youngster would be class.

Everton’s Lewis Warrington is hopeful of agreeing a new contract at the club. Warrington’s contract ends at the end of the season, however both parties are set to re-ignite talks from earlier in the season, with the player wishing to stay at the club and go on loan next season — The Bobble (@ElBobble) February 16, 2022

Meet the big Everton fan who loves lifting former players when he meets them! [EFC]

The Everton U18s defeat Derby County 2-0. [EFC]

Abdoulaye Doucoure will reportedly switch his international allegiance from France to Mali. [Echo]

