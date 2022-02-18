Everton at Southampton: Predicted Line-Up | Same Again?

Brilliant. Terrible. Brilliant.

But what next for Frank Lampard’s Everton?

The Blues severely eased any relegation fears with a delightful win over Leeds last week, but we still need to be more concerned about what’s beneath us than above us at the moment.

So how will Super Frank line-up his mighty Blues at St. Mary’s?

Who’s Out?

There’s little change on the injury front.

Yerry Mina, Demarai Gray, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies are all keeping the physio room busy.

Gray and Doucoure should be back next week, though, while Godfrey and Delph are about two or three weeks away from returning.

One player that is fit to return, though, is Vitaliy Mykolenko after a bout of COVID.

Everton Squad Availability

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURY) , Godfrey (INJURY) , Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure (INJURY) , Delph (INJURY) , Gomes, Gbamin, Alli, van de Beek, Onyango, Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray (INJURY) , Gordon, Townsend, Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

After a scintillating performance last week, it’s hard to imagine Frank making too many changes against Saints.

One obvious question would be whether to reinstate Mykolenko at left-back, but Jonjoe Kenny put in yet another (surprisingly) good performance. It had seemed his Everton career was fizzling out towards a release in the summer, but he’s put in the best performance of his Everton career in recent weeks and looks like he could become a useful member of the Toffees squad.

You couldn’t really fault a player last week, so I’d be surprised to see any changes. Same again, Blues.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 8/10

Jonjoe Kenny 7/10

Michael Keane – 10/10

Mason Holgate – 10/10

Allan - 9/10

Donny van de Beek – 8/10

Alex Iwobi – 7/10

Richarlison – 10/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jarrad Branthwaite

Nathan Patterson

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Andre Gomes

Dele Alli

Andros Townsend

Anwar El-Ghazi

Cenk Tosun