School of Science Radio, Episode 114 | Everton cruise at glorious Goodison

We finally got to see a proper manifestation of what new manager Frank Lampard wants his Everton side to play like, and not gonna lie, it looked good!

Everton cruised to a 3-0 win over Leeds United in what could only be termed as a relegation six-pointer, but it was the way the victory was achieved that really caught the eye. Even without a handful of key players, the Toffees moved the ball with ease beating the Leeds press, and attacked in waves, registering the most shots on target in a game since 2013.

Two early goals from unlikely sources Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane helped too, as Richarlison and Anthony Gordon combined for the third one that put the icing on top in a game that Evertonians had planned to come out en masse with all their flags, banners and voices to show the team that they had the supporters’ unstinting support.

Next up though is an intimidating trip to the south coast to take on Southampton who are in fine form themselves after picking up five points in their last three games against Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin are joined by Brian to discuss the game from last week. They talk about what went right and then go into a conversation on thoughts so far on Lampard after three games in charge.

Finally, the guys look ahead to this weekend’s game against the Saints and what to expect from the Blues, including their score predictions.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Thursday Feb 17th.)

You can click here to listen to this week’s podcast, or find the podcast player at the bottom of the page.

Alternatively, SOS Radio is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available.

Make sure to subscribe and leave us feedback on your desired platform, and don’t forget to follow the gang on Twitter.