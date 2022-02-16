Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Mina exit rumours, Spanish left back linked, 2022/23 season tickets update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Without a doubt, clean sheets or conceding can sometimes be looked on as something for defenders and the goalkeeper but it is a team thing; Can we keep our opponents far away from our goal and win the ball high up the pitch? Yes, we certainly did that.” - Frank Lampard took a lot of joy from Everton’s defending performance on Saturday. [EFC]

Before we move on past last weekend’s win over Leeds United, here’s three things to think about. [RBM]

Everton have announced some price increases for the 2022/23 season tickets, the first time since 2014/15. [EFC]

Niko Kovac insists his name had never come up in the running to take over at Everton after the sacking of Rafa Benitez. [HITC]

| “It was an amazing day and a good start for me."@Donny_beek6 on his full debut, the Goodison atmosphere and his versatility in the middle of the park. — Everton (@Everton) February 15, 2022

“The fans really made the difference. The atmosphere was so amazing and I enjoyed that. I am happy to play my first game – but it is not about me, it is about winning games for the Club and the team and I am here to help.” - Donny van de Beek reflects on his first Everton start at Goodison Park. [EFC]

More praise for Alex Iwobi after a stellar showing against Leeds United. [ESPN]

Yerry Mina could be interested in moving to Brazilian side Flamengo, and Everton wouldn’t block his transfer. [Torceadores, via SportWitness]

Spanish left back Sergio Gomez, currently at Anderlecht, appears to be of some interest to Everton at Southampton. [Voetbal Nieuws, via The 4th Official]

Turkish side Besiktas and Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal are dueling it out to grab Cenk Tosun after his contract at Everton expires this summer. [Takvim, via Football Transfer Tavern]

Southampton could have veteran Nathan Redmond back for the Everton game this weekend. [Hampshire Live]

17 players in the Everton Women’s squad will be in action during international break for their various national teams. Here’s the full schedule. [EFC]

