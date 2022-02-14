Monday’s Toffee Bites: Kenny, Gordon, Keane comments, Brands update, Benitez speaks

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton jumped on Leeds United from the first whistle and scored a couple of early goals to cruise to a 3-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here’s how it happened [RBM], our instant reaction after the final whistle [RBM], and five stats from the game [RBM].

Watch the highlights below.

And some behind-the-scenes clips from a rocking Goodison.

Frank Lampard gave credit to his assistant Paul Clement for fixing the setpieces, both on the attacking and defending fronts. [RBM]

“I wasn’t playing but it was down to me [to regain place], I looked at myself and changed a lot of things, I didn’t make excuses anymore and forced my way back in.

“It [personal change] was my mindset of, ‘I want to play for Everton’. I want to be the best player I can. I am a local lad but I want to show everyone what I am about. It is not just lying down and letting the bad times take over.” - Jonjoe Kenny talks about how he has forced his way back into the first team reckoning. [EFC]

Michael Keane talks about how new manager Frank Lampard has lifted the spirits of all the players. [EFC]

Anthony Gordon credits the fans who made Goodison Park a perfectly horrible place for Leeds to visit on Saturday. [EFC]

Donny van de Beek was just class on Saturday wasn’t he?

Your weekend youth teams recap as the Under-23s lose in the Premier League Cup group stages, but the Under-18s grab a narrow league win. [RBM]

The Everton Women’s team continues to struggle with yet another defeat, with injuries to Izzy Christiansen and Kenza Dali to boot. [RBM]

Looks like former Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands will return to PSV Eindhoven after all as their CEO/general manager. [Echo]

Former manager Rafa Benitez has broken his silence since leaving the Toffees, but refused to answer any questions about Everton. He did mention that he wanted to take some time off ‘to recover’. Us too Rafa, us too. [Corriere dello Sport, via SportWitness]

