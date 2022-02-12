School of Science Radio, Episode 113 | Everton officially in a relegation battle now

This has been a topsy turvy week in Everton football. The Blues started off the Frank Lampard on a positive note, beating fellow Premier League side Brentford 4-1 to move into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup where they’ve been handed a cushy home tie against non-league Boreham Wood.

However, in the first of two consecutive relegation six-pointers, they went to Newcastle and were soundly beaten after a limp second half performance where they let their heads go down and were simply not able to recover after two first half injuries had stymied progress.

Now this weekend they host Leeds United in the second of those six-pointers with both sides desperately needing the three points on offer, and Lampard’s side struggling for fitness especially in the backline.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin discuss the two games from last week, against the Bees and then the trip to the Magpies. They talk about what went right, what didn’t work so well and what Lampard will have learned from those two games.

Finally, the guys look ahead to this weekend’s games against Leeds and what to expect from the Blues, including their score predictions.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Friday Feb 11th.)

You can click here to listen to this week's podcast

Alternatively, SOS Radio is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available.

