Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Two candidates for Director of Football, right back linked, PSG interest in Kean

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton’s Under-18s are out of the FA Youth Cup after getting thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United last night. [EFC]

On-loan youngster Ellis Simms scored again for Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership. [Hearts]

Wayne Rooney turned down Everton right now, but doesn’t rule out coming back to Goodison Park some time in the future. [TalkSport via Goodison News]

Everton have two candidates in mind for the vacant Director of Football position, with former Spurs Director of Technical Performance Steve Hitchen having the edge over former Wolves Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell. [Daily Mail]

Marc Overmars has stepped down in disgrace following sexual harassment claims against him at Ajax Amsterdam, with former Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands tipped to replace him now. [NOS, via Echo]

Everton are one of three Premier League sides that are in the running for Ajax Amsterdam’s Moroccan right back Noussair Mazraoui along with Leicester City and Aston Villa. [Fichajes, via The 4th Official]

With Moise Kean lower down the pecking order at Juventus now, PSG are said to be still interested in the Everton striker. [teamTALK]

What To Watch

Two Premier League games today, as well as some continental action.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook