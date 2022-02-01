Donny van de Beek looking to emulate Frank Lampard

Everton announced the loan signing of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek earlier today, with the player making the drive down the M62 today for his medical and unveiling at Finch Farm.

The midfielder was understandably very upbeat about his temporary move to Goodison Park. He has been starved of game time under two successive managers at Old Trafford and his hunger to get involved for the Blues was crystal (sorry, Palace) clear.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team” - van de Beek at his Everton unveiling

It’ll be interesting to see how he can use his under-utilised goalscoring skills to make an impact in the blue of Everton. Of course our new manager was not shy in front of goal as a player for West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and England. Frank Lampard scored 231 goals in 773 top flight games, an amazing return of a goal every 3 games or so and for a central midfield player too. That knack of being in the right place from the manager is something that he clearly places great store by as a manager (he also sees it in fellow new signing Dele Alli).

Anyone who watched van de Beek in his Ajax career will recognise those same traits, appearing in dangerous areas regularly and while his record of 28 goals in 118 appearances (a goal every 4 games or so) isn’t quite as impressive as that of his new boss, it’s pretty impressive nonetheless and a country mile above any other current Toffees midfield player.

van de Beek talked about how meeting with Lampard convinced him to make the move.

“I had a good meeting with the new coach and that was really positive, I think I can help the team. “On the decision yes it was important for me. We had a good meeting, a long one, we have the same ideas about football and I think I can help the team. “I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team, so let’s see, I will have to work hard.”

What is he expecting to bring to Everton, and what will being managed by Lampard do for his game?

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. “I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. This is an important part of my game. He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.”

You quickly understand that the “good spot” he’s in is one where we can expect a mutual benefit. The likable young Dutchman, still only 24, sees an opportunity to properly prove himself in England and Everton see the lifeline that they have thrown as one which will help lift them up the table.

“I’m really happy to be here. Now I can say I’m an Everton player. I’m happy and can’t wait to help the team. “It’s a great club. The team at the moment is a little too low in the league, but still there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up [the table]. “I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that. The most important thing is we win games and go up the table.”

This move has a good feeling about it. Goals from midfield have largely dried up and have exposed the reliance on our main strikers. Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli, welcome to Goodison, your goal-scoring threat is overdue, your’e in the right spot!