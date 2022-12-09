Everton News: Iwobi on Lampard impact, Godfrey talks return, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 18 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.

Former Blues Leon Osman and Sylvain Distin have their say on England-France tomorrow. [EFC]

”Last season I wasn’t playing as much as I’d like to and then in January I had the Africa Cup of Nations and I had that red card (at the tournament) which essentially knocked us out and it was a difficult time for me. I came back to a new manager with Frank Lampard and I’m grateful to him as he said ‘Why don’t you play matches the way you train?’. That pressure which was on my shoulders just left me. He gave me that confidence so I had that freedom to enjoy my football. Ever since I’ve had that mindset where I go into the game fearless and express myself,” says Iwobi. [itv]

Beşiktaş sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci is still hopeful for Dele Alli despite a slow start to his time in Turkey. [Inside Futbol via Fanatik]

“It’s been a tough journey. It’s probably been the hardest period of my career so far in terms of an injury...I’m so appreciative of being back fit. It’s something that I’ll never take for granted...Wolves is definitely the fixture I’ve got my eyes on. It’s an important game for us and I’m excited to hopefully be involved. I’m ready to go, I’ve done everything I can to be fit, so I’m really looking forward to it,” says Ben Godfrey. [The Press]

It looks like Ellis Simms’ loan deal with Sunderland does not include an option to buy. [Sunderland Echo]

Today’s World Cup Matches

The Quarterfinals are officially underway.

Croatia vs Brazil

Date and start time: Friday, December 9th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Netherlands vs Argentina

Date and start time: Friday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

