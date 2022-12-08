Continental Cup Defeat For Everton Women against Manchester United

Goals from Jess Park and Karen Holmgaard proved to be little more than consolation as Everton Women suffered a first Continental Cup defeat of the season to Manchester United in a 4-2 loss.

The result leaves the Blues in third place after three games in Group A, level on points with the Red Devils, with Durham FC next up in the competition later this month.

United was by far the quicker out the blocks and found themselves three up in 20 minutes. Vilde Boe Risa rose highest to head the hosts in front inside a minute after Everton failed to cut out a cross from the right.

Brian Sorensen’s side responded positively but was stung again on 12 minutes when Rachel Williams latched on to a loose cross as the Blues failed to deal with another cross.

Eight minutes later, it was three. Boa Rise grabbed her second of the game from a six-yard-box scramble after another centre once again proved to be Everton’s undoing.

Park did provide hope five minutes later. The forward beat the offside trap after latching on to Holmgaard’s brilliant through ball, before rounding Sophie Baggaley and slotting into an empty net.

The revival proved to be short-lived though, Jade Moore fortuitously finding herself in the right place as the ball ricocheted off her and into the net to give United a fourth before the clock had struck 30 minutes.

Nicoline Sorensen, who was introduced at half-time, forced Baggaley into a save in the second half, while Park rattled the bar with the United custodian beaten as the Blues attempted to mount a second-half fightback.

Everton’s were rewarded in injury time, Holmgaard tapping in Katja Snoeijs’ cross from close range.

With the games coming thick and fast ahead of the Christmas break, there will be no time for wallowing in self-pity for Sorensen’s side, who return to WSL action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.