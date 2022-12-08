Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

After Tuesday’s scintillating hat trick, it is not surprising that Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos has been linked with Everton. [Football Fancast]

Andy Gray was asked to pick his best combined England/France team and selected Jordan Pickford over Hugo Lloris:

“He has never let England down. But Lloris frightens me because he never leaves his line. He is a line goalkeeper. His feet aren’t great. He nearly cost his side a goal against Poland. The best chance Poland had was because he couldn’t clear the ball properly. One thing with Pickford is that he can club the ball. He doesn’t mess about with it.” [Spurs Web]

The Everton Stadium continues to grow and now it looks like all five of the full-span roof trusses are being targeted for installation by Easter 2023 [Echo]

Need a smile to start your day? Check out Out of Context Football. This one has Richarlison and his Brazil teammates celebrating his goal.

The price tag for Guido Rodriguez has been revealed and Evertonians might worry. [Estadio Deportivo]

Goals from Jess Park and Karen Holmgaard proved to be little more than consolation as Everton Women suffered a first Continental Cup defeat of the season to Manchester United. Read the full game summary from John Howard. [RBM]

Check out Geoffrey Blunt’s coverage of the Under-21’s big win over Colchester. [RBM]

Congratulations to Professor, Dr Barrett-Baxendale who was conferred with a Degree of Doctor of Laws in recognition of her achievements in education, commerce, charity and sport in an event at the University of Liverpool [EFC]

Alan Myers is throwing cold water on any potential Everton move in January for Ben Brereton Diaz. [This is Futbol]

Although we have the World Cup back on Friday, it might be time to remind ourselves how to handle the painful withdrawal of having no World Cup to watch! [Lists]

We now have a full set of fixtures for the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals!

Croatia vs Brazil: Friday, 9 December, 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 1:00 pm GMT

Netherlands vs Argentina: Friday, 9 December, 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm GMT

Morocco vs Portugal: Saturday, 10 December, 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 1:00 pm GMT

England vs France: Saturday, 10 December, 11:00 am PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 pm GMT

What To Watch

With a second day of World Cup withdrawal happening, diehards will have to settle for FA Cup action between Gillingham and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

