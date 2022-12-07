Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Morocco continued their historic World Cup run with a win over Spain the other day. Watch the highlights below.

No Ronaldo, no problem. Portugal handles Switzerland 6-1. Watch the highlights below.

Everton goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly reflects on Pickford’s tournament so far. [EFC]

“Leighton Baines is doing a great job with the Under-18s, Seamus has been a great captain and leader, someone who’s always willing to share information and help, whether he’s playing or not. So that’s a group environment we have tried to build and create, and it needs players like that as well,” says Ashley Cole. [Echo]

Under-21s defeat Colchester United 7-2. Hear from manager Paul Tait on the resounding win. [EFC]

The U21s were supposed to face off against Southampton this Saturday, but it has now been postponed due to the Blues not having enough players. [Saints]

Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for November. [EFC]

Everton youngster Liam Higgins talks about his return from injury after nearly two years on the sidelines. [EFC]

Get to know England’s number one Jordan Pickford.

“I don’t think we are thinking we will be involved in it [relegation battle]. It will always be in our mind that we need to perform to a better standard than we did last year because we don’t want to get dragged into that, but it is far too early to be getting into those discussions. It was always going to be tough, but we weren’t naive enough to think this season would be a breeze and it would be all rosy by Christmas. Win a few games and we are in the top half of the table and there are a lot of teams around us, so it is about finding the consistency and getting points on a more regular basis, which we know we need to do and can do,” says Tom Davies. [Independent]

What To Watch

No World Cup on today unfortunately. Play will resume this Friday with the first two Quarterfinal matches.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook