Everton Women vs Manchester United: Continental Cup Preview | Can Blues right a wrong?

Brian Sorensen is hoping tomorrow’s Continental Cup clash with Manchester United will right a wrong this season, after admitting that Everton Women’s WSL performance against the Red Devils was one of the few performances he was truly not happy with.

The Blues travel to Leigh Sports Village having played two games in the competition, the last being a resounding 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

But it was being on the end of the same scoreline against Marc Skinner’s side in October that Sorensen is hoping his side will address on Wednesday.

“It was one of the games when we really weren’t happy with our performance,” he said. Our energy was off, and we weren’t sharp enough. “We need to get everything to click, which we will have to do if we are to get a positive result against a very good Manchester United side.”

Nathalie Bjorn, who was withdrawn in the loss to Arsenal, will be available, and the Blues can also welcome back Izzy Christiansen from injury, while Giovana Queiroz Costa, who was ineligible against the Gunners, is back in contention.

Katrine Veje, Megan Finnigan, and Clare Wheeler all remained sidelined, while one or two in the squad are being monitored.

Nicoline Sorensen, who made a return to action after 14 months on the sidelines, is more than likely to be in the squad as a start on Wednesday may be a bit too soon in the forward’s rehabilitation.

The rate of fixtures on the horizon will see the Blues boss look at freshening the side up as they tackle three away games in seven days.

“We have a lot of games coming up so we will have to look at changing things up to keep the legs fresh,” said Sorensen. “We have a competitive squad so we know that whoever we put out we will be able to compete.”

The Opposition

Despite flying high in the WSL this season, Skinner’s side has yet to register a win in his season’s Continental Cup. Two draws with Aston Villa and Durham, who each bested the Red Devils on penalties, leaves United in fourth place and still seeking a first win.

While league form is the priority for every side, Everton will go into the fixture three points clear of their hosts and fully knowing that the pressure will be on the WSL’s second-placed team to deliver.

Skinner will probably look to also freshen things up, but with a squad that includes former Blues’ Nikita Parris and Millie Turner, Sorensen will have prepped his side for another tough battle.

Next Up

Everton take on Manchester United on Wednesday, 7 December at 7pm. The Blues then travel to the Broadfield Stadium to take on Brighton the following Sunday, before completing a trio of away fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, 14 December.