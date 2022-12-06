Everton News: U18’s win, Amokachi remembers, Tyrer update and World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 17 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest.

The Everton Stadium continues to grow on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey! Check out the video which shows the first sections of roofing being added. [EFC]

The Blues will host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday 4 February, but now at the slightly earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm (GMT) and will be shown live on BT Sport. Later in the month, the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Anfield will take place on Monday 13 February, with kick-off set for 8pm (GMT), a game that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Check out the highlights as the Everton Under-18’s battered the Rams from Derby. [EFC]

An update on the progress of goalkeeper Harry Tyrer who is out on loan with Chester. [Echo]

Leon Osman opens up on his very disappointing departure from Everton after the sacking of Roberto Martinez:

“It is what it is. That is football and life goes on and football goes on. Regardless, we still love our teams and to support our teams home and away.” [Echo]

Former Manchester City player Janine Beckie is attracting interest from Women’s Super League (WSL) rivals Everton [Manchester World]

Another entry in the Liverpool Echo’s series on Everton players at the World Cup. Today it is Daniel Amokachi. [Echo]

Today’s World Cup Matches

The final two quarter final matches take place today.

Morocco vs Spain

Date and start time: Tuesday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Portugal vs Switzerland

Date and start time: Tuesday, December 6th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

