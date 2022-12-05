Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 16 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.

Everton Women fall to Arsenal 1-0. [RBM]

Forward Nico Sorensen reflects on her return in the defeat, after being sidelined for over a year due to injury. [EFC]

Jordan Pickford kept his third clean sheet of the tournament in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal. Pickford and Co. will now take on France in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Watch the highlights below even as Idrissa Gueye’s Lions of Teranga head home.

Under-21s fall to Birmingham City 1-0. [EFC]

Under-18s defeat Derby County 5-1. [EFC]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of Everton Down Under.

Everton are one of several sides reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. [Daily Mail via Relevo]

Ellis Simms scores a lovely goal for Sunderland in their 3-0 win over Millwall (goal below at 1:39).

Leicester City are the newest team linked with Michael Keane. [Leicestershire Live]

Today’s World Cup Matches

After a tantalizing Group Stage, we have officially made it to the Round of 16.

Japan vs Croatia

Date and start time: Monday, December 5th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Brazil vs South Korea

Date and start time: Monday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com