World Cup Round of 16 Preview, Prediction & How To Watch: France vs Poland, England vs Senegal

Welcome to Day 15 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.

The tournament is at its halfway stage now with the group games all dispensed with, and the 32 teams whittled down to the Round of 16 where group winners are taking on the runners-up in associated groups.

After two thrilling games yesterday saw both favourites see off spirited challengers, today we see two more games which could be just as close, with the winners scheduled to play each other this coming Saturday.

France vs Poland

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Kickoff: Sunday, December 4th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BT

Preview: You have to wonder if a much-changed France side’s loss to Tunisia in the final group match will have stung the ego of the otherwise dominant side just that little bit. Loaded with talent as they are, even their back-ups should be brushing teams aside but instead they were made to look mortal, Kylian Mbappe included.

Now Poland who barely squeaked into the Round of 16 riding on the back of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s tournament-leading 18 saves, will come up against the might of the French. The Poles have not really been impressive, but also boast a famous goalscorer going by the name of Robert Lewandowski who has shown that all he needs is a glimmer of a chance to find the back of the net.

Prediction: France are going to want this game to be open and attacking, while Poland will want to keep things tight and try to hit the on the counter. This is going to be a cagey affair with the odd goal in three settling it, Les Bleus march on.

England vs Senegal

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Kickoff: Sunday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

Preview: Which England shows up here? The free-spirited one that plays attacking football and ran Iran ragged in a 6-2 win, or the afraid-of-their-own shadows version of the Three Lions that struggled to make any openings against a United States team that was easily sliced up by the Netherlands? As often happens with England squads in recent tournaments, you feel that England’s biggest opponent is often themselves.

Defending African Nations Cup champions Senegal are a technically-adept side with most of their players plying their trade in top European leagues. Without Sadio Mane they have certainly lost some attacking thrust, but they remain a dangerous outfit to contend with.

Everton teammates Jordan Pickford and Idrissa Gueye will not go up against each other here with Gana suspended for yellow card accumulation, having picked up a second booking in the Group A finale against Ecuador.

Prediction: The knockout rounds are here and you would want to believe Gareth Southgate has shaken the cobwebs off. If England can score early then it’s easy to see them pulling away as a stretched Lions of Teranga side chase the game, three goals for the Three Lions I’d say, in a 3-1 win.

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com