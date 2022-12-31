Everton at Manchester City: starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Thanks to the quirks of schedule-making, the struggling Everton side today go up against the defending Premier League champions Manchester City who are humming along merrily in defence of their title.

Struggling to score and now suddenly shipping goals at an alarming rate, Frank Lampard’s side will get a true test of their mettle at the Etihad this afternoon. The almost certain loss that he will collect will only push him closer to the brink, but at the same time, far better teams than the Toffees have come away empty-handed from games against the Sky Blues.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 17

Date and start time: Saturday, January 31st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 53,400

Weather: 48°F/9°C, rain, 99% chance of precipitation, 4 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, SuperSport GOtv, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will not be a live blog for this game

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

It appears Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina both have the bug that is going around the Everton squad, and even Lampard has caught it. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes his return.

Manchester City

City's incredible embarrassment of riches on full show here.

Last Meeting

The Blues have one draw in their last ten league games against City, and that was in 2017 when Ronald Koeman was in charge. That’s about all that needs to be said about the recent history between the two sides, though the Blues did fight really hard to only lose 1-0 last February, though in their last trip to Etihad they were thoroughly beaten 3-0.