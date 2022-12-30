Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

We’d like to take a moment to thank you, our loyal readers, for all of your continued support this past year. Here’s to a great year ahead for you, yours, and of course, Everton in 2023.

Have a go at the Everton 2022 quiz. [EFC]

“At first I think I struggled a little bit and I found it pretty difficult to settle in. I only knew one or two of the players, but over time I have settled in more now and I’m enjoying it. I go in every day and I come back home enjoying it. Like I say, at first it was a struggle as you don’t really talk or know anyone, but now everyone makes you feel welcome. But now I love going in and everyone is so close there [Finch Farm] and it is good to have that togetherness that we have in the changing rooms,” says Dwight McNeil. [Echo]

Everton are reportedly open to allowing Mason Holgate to go out on loan this winter. [Echo via The Athletic [paywall]

Watch every Everton Women goal from 2022.

Everton stadium development director Colin Chong has hailed supporters for their input into the final design of the club’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

“Two or three years ago, 60,000 supporters commented on our proposals and we took those comments and incorporated them into the design...the Evertonians wanted to emulate what they had at Goodison Park because of the atmosphere, so we challenged that with building control and the licensing and they were really open to constructive challenge and agreed that they were happy to accommodate those requirements. So, the fans’ input is really important and continues to be...I do think that when we have finished, the Evertonians will look at this stadium and think, ‘They have delivered and it looks and feels exactly how we wanted it’,” says Everton stadium development director Colin Chong. [Echo]

Forbes took a dive into Everton’s past year of business with Thelwell and Co. now at the helm. [Forbes]

Backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has been linked with a shock move away to Scotland.

#EFC goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is a summer transfer target for #RangersFC — Alex Crook ⚽️ (@alex_crook) December 29, 2022

Read up on the latest Manchester City squad injury latest ahead of Everton’s match on Saturday. [Liverpool World]

And finally, we mourn the death of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele. The Brazilian passed away yesterday after a bout of ill health. Rest in peace, legend.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

