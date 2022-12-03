World Cup Round of 16 Preview, Prediction & How To Watch: Netherlands vs USA, Argentina vs Australia

Welcome to Day 14 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.

The tournament is at its halfway stage now with the group games all dispensed with, and the 32 teams whittled down to the Round of 16 where group winners are taking on the runners-up in associated groups.

Today we see two games, with the winners scheduled to play each other this coming Friday.

Netherlands vs USA

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Kickoff: Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BT

Preview: On paper the Dutch have just that much more talent especially in key positions than the Americans do. However, led by hardworking midfielder Tyler Adams the USMNT can prove to be a match for just about any team at this tournament on their day.

The key here will be whether the US can starve service to star forward Cody Gakpo, and ensure they keep things tight from setpieces as well.

Prediction: This has the potential to be a cagey game with neither side willing to go all-out attack, especially with what is at stake. It could come down to one side taking advantage of a mistake late on in the game, my bet is on the Dutch grabbing a late winner in a 1-0 win.

Argentina vs Australia

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Kickoff: Saturday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

Preview: You can be forgiven for thinking this is a gross mismatch. Lionel Messi’s side seeking to give him a World Cup trophy in likely his last major tournament and ranked third in the world, against the 38th ranked Socceroos who were expected to provide fodder for France and Denmark, while possibly providing Tunisia some competition in Group D. That’s not how things turned out though with the Aussies showing plenty of pluck in beating the latter two sides to make it through in second place.

After a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, the Biancocelesti have remembered their destiny and looked imperious since then. You have to wonder if that upset in the first game has woken something within the squad and from here on out nothing can stop Messi.

Prediction: After being stung by a stirring second half comeback by the Saudis, Lionel Scaloni’s side will not underestimate Australia. Argentina will likely score early and often in a 4-1 romp.

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com